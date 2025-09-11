JNTUH Results 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has recently released the results of the 1st and 2nd semesters for various courses like BTech, MBA, BPharmacy, MTech, and MPharmacy. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- jntuh.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their jntuh.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the JNTUH Manabadi results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.
JNTUH Result June/July 2025 [Latest Result]
JNTUH Manabadi Result 2025
As per the latest update, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNTUH BTech results on the official exam portal of the University- jntuh.ac.in.
JNTUH Result 2025
How to Check jntuh.ac.in Results 2025.
Candidates can check their 3rd and 5th sem results for various UG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTUH results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jntuh.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘View Results’ section
Step 3: Select the result server.
Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.
Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Check JNTUH UG Results 2025
Check here the direct link for JNTUH Degree Results for various examinations.
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|BTech I Year I Semester (R22) Regular Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|BTech I Year I Semester (R18) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|BTech I Year I Semester (R16) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|BTech I Year (R15) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|BTech I Year II Semester (R22) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|BTech I Year II Semester (R18) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|BTech I Year II Semester (R16) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|MCA V Semester (R19) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|MCA IV Semester (R22) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|MCA IV Semester (R20) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|MCA IV Semester (R19) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|MCA III Semester (R22) Regular Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
MCA III Semester (R20) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
MCA III Semester (R19) Supplementary Examinations
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
BTech III Year I Semester (R22) Regular Examinations
|March 03, 2025
|Click here
|BTech III Year I Semester (R18) Supplementary Examinations
|March 03, 2025
|Click here
|BTech III Year I Semester (R16) Supplementary Examinations
|March 03, 2025
|Click here
|BTech III Year I Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations
|March 03, 2025
|Click here
|BTech III Year I Semester (R22) Minor Degree Program Regular Examinations
|March 03, 2025
|Click here
|BTech III Year I Semester (R18) Minor Degree Program Supplementary Examinations
|March 03, 2025
|Click here
|BTech III Year II Semester (R18) Supplementary Examinations
|March 03, 2025
|Click here
|BTech III Year II Semester (R16) Supplementary Examinations
|March 03, 2025
|Click here
|BTech III Year II Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations
|March 03, 2025
|Click here
|BTech III Year II Semester (R18) Minor Degree Program Supplementary Examinations
|March 03, 2025
|Click here
JNTUH Results 2025 Marksheet
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the JNTUH result 2025 marksheet. The JNTUH Marksheet will contain the following information.
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Name of Course
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Course/Subject Code
- Course/Subject Name
- Result Status
- Total Marks
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad: Highlights
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) is located in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in the year 1972. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Highlights
University Name
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
Established
1972
Location
Hyderabad, Telangana
JNTUH Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
