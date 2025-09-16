UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025 Notification Out: Apply Online Begins at uppsc.up.nic.in for 182 Assistant Prosecution Officer Vacancies

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the official notification for the recruitment of 182 Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply online for UPPSC APO Recruitment is October 16. The application correction window will close on October 24.
The selection process consists of three stages: Preliminary, Main and Interview. Scroll on to get all the details for UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025, including eligibility criteria, application process, salary, and selection procedure.
UPPSC APO Notification 2025 Out
UPPSC invites online applications for 182 vacancies for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts. Candidates must hold a degree in law and fall within the age bracket of 21 to 40 years. The selection process will be conducted in three stages: prelims, mains and interview. We will provide the direct link to download UPPSC APO Notification 2025 PDF here once it is released by the commission.
UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment 2025 Overview
UPPSC issued the short notification PDF for UP APO Bharti 2025 on September 13. The detailed UPPSC APO Notification 2025 PDF (under the advertisement No. A- 8/E-1/2025) will be released shortly at uppsc.up.nic.in.
|
UP APO Recruitment 2025: Highlights
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination 2025
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Prosecution Officer (सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारी)
|
Vacancies
|
182
|
Registration Dates
|
16th September to 16th October 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, Interview, Medical Examination
|
Job Location
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Official Website
|
uppsc.up.nic.in
UP APO 2025 Important Dates
The dates for UPPSC सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारी Bharti will be released along with the detailed notification. The apply online for UP APO Bharti 2025 will begin on 16 September and conclude on 16 October.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Short Notice Release Date
|
13 September
|
Detailed Notification
|
16 September
|
Apply Online Starts
|
16 September
|
Last Date to Apply
|
16 October
|
Application Correction Window
|
24 October
Steps to Apply Online for UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025
The officials have activated the UPPSC APO apply online link on its website. Follow these steps to submit your application forms successfully:
-
Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
-
Click on the "Recruitment" section and find the UP APO Apply Online 2025 link.
-
Register using your mobile number, email ID, and other required details.
-
Log in using your registration credentials and fill in the application form.
-
Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.
-
Pay the application fee online.
-
Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.
