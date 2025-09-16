UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025 Notification Out: Apply Online Begins at uppsc.up.nic.in for 182 Assistant Prosecution Officer Vacancies

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the official notification for the recruitment of 182 Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply online for UPPSC APO Recruitment is October 16. The application correction window will close on October 24.

The selection process consists of three stages: Preliminary, Main and Interview. Scroll on to get all the details for UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025, including eligibility criteria, application process, salary, and selection procedure.

UPPSC APO Notification 2025 Out

UPPSC invites online applications for 182 vacancies for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts. Candidates must hold a degree in law and fall within the age bracket of 21 to 40 years. The selection process will be conducted in three stages: prelims, mains and interview. We will provide the direct link to download UPPSC APO Notification 2025 PDF here once it is released by the commission.