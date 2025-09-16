Optical illusions have been around for a long time and recently they have gained a lot of traction because they are fun, tricky and also test the observation skills. Optical puzzles are designed s cleverly that they play tricks on our eyes and makes us think what is real and what is fake. But how exactly do optical illusions work? Well the answer is simple, the brain is wired in such a way that it fills the gaps automatically based on past experiences. The most interesting thing about optical illusions is that they are not only about having fun but they also improve your focus. That is why today’s challenge comes with a sporty twist for all rugby fans. At first glance, the picture looks like a lively scene full of cheering fans and players locked in action on the rugby field. But here’s the catch as the rugby ball is missing.

Your task is to spot the hidden ball in the image, and there's a time challenge too. Can you find it within 11 seconds? Test your observation skills, start the countdown, and see if you can track down the ball before the time runs out. So, how are you doing Sherlock? Did you find the hidden ball that is hiding mischievously in this image? Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. Here are some tips for you that will help you find the ball: Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear. Shift Your Perspective: You can rotate the image in any direction and try to look for the Rugby ball.

Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon! 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has finished. So, did you spot the hidden ball? If you did, congratulations champion! Your observation skills have paid off quite well. If you weren't able to find the hidden ball then don't worry just scroll back to the top and try to find the right answer. For those who are curious for the answer, scroll down below to see where the Rugby ball is exactly hiding. Find the Hidden Rugby Ball- Solution Source: Reddit Wasn't this puzzle quite amazing? Keep trying your hands on these optical illusion puzzles and improve your observation skills.