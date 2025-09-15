ICSE Class 11 English Language Sample Paper for Half-Yearly Exam 2025; Download Free PDF

during that time. Give an account of your plans.

vi) A foreigner will be visiting you for a fortnight and you wish to introduce him/her to ‘Incredible India’

v) ‘Today’s youth is more practical and less swayed by emotions’. Argue For or Against the given

masks rushed into the bank. Narrate how an attempted bank robbery was foiled by an alert

iv) You were waiting at the ATM booth of Focus Bank, when a white car drew up and four men with

iii) ‘Relatives are a tedious and curious pack of people’. Express your views on this topic.

I knew at once that the blue envelope was from her. My hands trembled as I reached for it

(You are reminded that you will be rewarded for orderly and coherent presentation of material, use of

Write a composition (in approximately 400 - 450 words) on any one of the following subjects: [20]

Name of the competition – nature of event – organizers – number of participants – chief guest – judges –

the article in about 300 words using the points given below: [15]

ii) Write an article for your school magazine on a competition that was recently held in your school. Write

steps you would take to successfully organize this workshop. [10]

organizing a workshop on ‘Conservation of Energy’. Write a proposal in not more than 150 words on the

i) As the President of the Environment Club of your school, you have been given the responsibility of

c) On seeing the rat, she shrieked. (Begin: No sooner...............)

b) The hoarding has led to the rise in the prices of food grains. (Begin: The prices of food grains...........)

a) I am sorry I am unable to accompany you. (Begin: I regret my .......................)

(iii) Rewrite the following sentences according to the instructions given after each of them in the brackets. [5]

___________ (7) (climb) like cats up into a tree in the middle of the lawn outside. There, the three figures

___________ (6) (tread) away around me and the two men outside, and silently ___________

this pause, three small boys ___________ (5) (walk) up the passage from the house behind me,

(3) (spend) a few seconds thinking why he ___________ (4) (seek) me out on a Sunday afternoon. During

I ___________ (1) (realize) that I ___________ (2) (know) one of the two men by sight, and I ___________

Do not write the passage, but write the verbs in the correct order. [5]

(ii) Fill in the blanks in the passage given below with the appropriate form of the verb given in brackets.

(j) I put on at my friend’s house for the night.

(i) Do not put away till tomorrow what you can do today.

(h) He is dishonest; you must not entrust any important job on him.

(g) Will you entrust him for that message’?

(f) Ramesh has taken for computers like a duck to water.

(e) She takes into her mother; she has her lovely green eyes.

(d) I look in to my grandfather for what he has achieved.

(c) The Headmaster will look for the cheating case.

(a) After the argument, his friends turned for him.

(i) In the following sentences, replace the INCORRECT underlined words to make the sentence

