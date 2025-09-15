ICSE Class 11 English Language Sample Paper for Half-Yearly Exam 2025; Download Free PDF

ICSE Class 11 English Language Sample Paper for Half-Yearly Exam 2025: The ICSE Class 11 English Language Sample Paper 2025 is an important resource for students preparing for their half-yearly and final examinations. English Language plays an important role in developing communication, writing, and analytical skills, makes a subject that requires consistent practice.
This expert-designed sample paper gives students a clear idea of the exam format, marking scheme, and types of questions they can expect. It covers important sections such as essay writing, proposals, articles, grammar exercises, and comprehension passages, ensuring balanced practice for both creativity and accuracy.
By solving this paper, students can improve their writing speed, strengthen their grammar, and learn how to structure answers effectively. Regular practice not only boosts confidence but also reduces exam stress, helping students perform well in the board examinations. Check this article for ICSE Board English Language Sample Paper Class 11th for half yearly.
Importance of Solving ICSE Class 11 English Language Sample Paper for Half-Yearly Exam 2025
Students can follow the given importance of solving ICSE Class 11 English Language Sample Paper 2025 for half yearly:
By practicing this sample paper, students become more familiar with the exam style. They can easily understand how questions are framed and how marks are distributed, which helps reduce exam fear.
By practicing this sample paper, students become more familiar with the exam style. They can easily understand how questions are framed and how marks are distributed, which helps reduce exam fear.
Regular practice with this paper allows students to identify their weak topics. Once they know these areas, they can focus more on improving them and revising properly.
The sample paper also helps students in managing time effectively during the exam. They learn how much time to spend on each question, which increases speed and accuracy.
Question No.
TIME: 3 Hrs 15 Mins
1
Write a composition (in approximately 400 - 450 words) on any one of the following subjects: [20]
(You are reminded that you will be rewarded for orderly and coherent presentation of material, use of
appropriate style and general accuracy of spelling, punctuation and grammar.)
i) Colour
ii) Write an original short story beginning with the words :
I knew at once that the blue envelope was from her. My hands trembled as I reached for it
.................
iii) ‘Relatives are a tedious and curious pack of people’. Express your views on this topic.
iv) You were waiting at the ATM booth of Focus Bank, when a white car drew up and four men with
masks rushed into the bank. Narrate how an attempted bank robbery was foiled by an alert
security guard.
v) ‘Today’s youth is more practical and less swayed by emotions’. Argue For or Against the given
statement.
vi) A foreigner will be visiting you for a fortnight and you wish to introduce him/her to ‘Incredible India’
during that time. Give an account of your plans.
2
i) As the President of the Environment Club of your school, you have been given the responsibility of
organizing a workshop on ‘Conservation of Energy’. Write a proposal in not more than 150 words on the
steps you would take to successfully organize this workshop. [10]
ii) Write an article for your school magazine on a competition that was recently held in your school. Write
the article in about 300 words using the points given below: [15]
Name of the competition – nature of event – organizers – number of participants – chief guest – judges –
quality of the competition – criteria for judgement – winners – overall experience.
3
Answer subparts (i), (ii) and (iii).
(i) In the following sentences, replace the INCORRECT underlined words to make the sentence
meaningful and grammatically correct (Do not write the sentence.) [5]
(a) After the argument, his friends turned for him.
(b) Ramesh turned against his father for help.
(c) The Headmaster will look for the cheating case.
(d) I look in to my grandfather for what he has achieved.
(e) She takes into her mother; she has her lovely green eyes.
(f) Ramesh has taken for computers like a duck to water.
(g) Will you entrust him for that message’?
(h) He is dishonest; you must not entrust any important job on him.
(i) Do not put away till tomorrow what you can do today.
(j) I put on at my friend’s house for the night.
(ii) Fill in the blanks in the passage given below with the appropriate form of the verb given in brackets.
Do not write the passage, but write the verbs in the correct order. [5]
I ___________ (1) (realize) that I ___________ (2) (know) one of the two men by sight, and I ___________
(3) (spend) a few seconds thinking why he ___________ (4) (seek) me out on a Sunday afternoon. During
this pause, three small boys ___________ (5) (walk) up the passage from the house behind me,
___________ (6) (tread) away around me and the two men outside, and silently ___________
___________ (7) (climb) like cats up into a tree in the middle of the lawn outside. There, the three figures
___________ (8) (rest), ___________ (9) (become) immobile, ___________ (10) (lie) on their stomachs,
deep in a secret game.
(iii) Rewrite the following sentences according to the instructions given after each of them in the brackets. [5]
a) I am sorry I am unable to accompany you. (Begin: I regret my .......................)
b) The hoarding has led to the rise in the prices of food grains. (Begin: The prices of food grains...........)
c) On seeing the rat, she shrieked. (Begin: No sooner...............)
d) The boss said, “What an extraordinary success!” (Begin : The boss exclaimed .......................)
e) The school team lost the cricket match although the captain scored a century.
(Begin: Despite...........)
4
Read the passage given below and answer the questions (i), (ii) and (iii) that follow:
neck and began to run in streams down my back, sticking the light nylon flying suit to my skin.
i) Describe how the pilot of the Mosquito aircraft guided the narrator to land, in not more than 100 words
(Paragraphs 3 to 7). Failure to keep within the word limit will be penalized. [8]
ii) Answer the following questions in your own words as briefly as possible:
1) What was the first instruction of the pilot of the Mosquito plane? [2]
2) How did the other pilot let the narrator know that the wheels had to be lowered? [2]
3) Why did the narrator begin to pray towards the end? [2]
iii) For each of the words given below, choose the correct sentence that uses the same word
unchanged in spelling, but with a different meaning from that which it carries in the passage: [3]
1) land
A) It is cheaper to drill on land than at sea.
B) The treaty has led to a dramatic reduction in the number of land - based missiles in Europe.
C) This sort of land is not good for growing potatoes.
D)You can land the plane in water during emergency.
2) hand
A) The CBI was handed the report by the State Government.
B) It is anticipated that the terrorists have a hand in the Mumbai blasts.
C) I have put my hands in my pocket to keep them warm.
D) The baby gripped my finger with her tiny hand.
3) Palm
A) She was clutching a small coin in the palm of her hand.
B) The island has long golden beaches fringed by palm trees.
C) She sighed and rested her chin in the palm of her hand.
D) In the tent of an old gypsy woman was reading palms.
Click on the link below to download the full PDF of the sample paper with solutions. Solving these papers will strengthen your preparation, improve understanding, and help you score higher.
ICSE Class 11 English Language Sample Paper 2025 is a complete practice tool for students. It strengthens writing, grammar, and comprehension while boosting exam confidence. Regular practice ensures better performance in both half-yearly and final exams.
