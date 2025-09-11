JNTUH Result 2025 Released: Download JNTUH Manabadi Result UG and PG Marksheet PDF at jntuh.ac.in

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
By Sunil Sharma
Sep 11, 2025, 21:06 IST

JNTUH Results 2025 OUT: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the JNTUH results.

JNTUH Results 2025
JNTUH Results 2025

JNTUH Results 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has recently released the results of the 1st and 2nd semesters for various courses like BTech, MBA, BPharmacy, MTech, and MPharmacy. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- jntuh.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their jntuh.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the JNTUH Manabadi results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

JNTUH Manabadi Result 2025

As per the latest update, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNTUH BTech results on the official exam portal of the University- jntuh.ac.in. 

JNTUH Result 2025

Click here

How to Check jntuh.ac.in Results 2025.

Candidates can check their 3rd and 5th sem results for various UG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTUH results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jntuh.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘View Results’ section

Step 3: Select the result server.

Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference 

Direct Links to Check JNTUH BTech Results 2025

Check here the direct link for JNTUH Degree Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
B.Tech I Year II Semester (R22) Regular Examinations July-2025 Results September 11, 2025 Click here
B.Tech I Year II Semester (R18) Supplementary Examinations July-2025 Results September 11, 2025 Click here 
B.Tech I Year II Semester (R16) Supplementary Examinations July-2025 Results September 11, 2025 Click here 
B.Tech III Year I Semester (R22) Supplementary Examinations July-2025 Results September 11, 2025 Click here 
RC/RV B.Pharmacy IV Year II Semester (R17) Regular Examinations July-2025 Results September 08, 2025 Click here 
RC/RV B.Pharmacy IV-II Year (R15) Supplementary Examinations July-2025 Results September 08, 2025 Click here 
RC/RV B.Pharmacy IV Year I Semester (R17) Supplementary Examinations July-2025 Results September 08, 2025 Click here 
B.Tech III Year I Semester (R18) Supplementary Examinations July-2025 Results September 04, 2025 Click here 
B.Tech III Year I Semester (R16) Supplementary Examinations July-2025 Results September 04, 2025 Click here 
B.Tech III Year I Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations July-2025 Results September 04, 2025 Click here 
B.Tech III Year I Semester (R18) (Minor degree) Supplementary Examinations July-2025 Results September 04, 2025 Click here 
B.Tech III Year II Semester (R22) Regular Examinations June-2025 Results September 03, 2025 Click here 
B.Tech III Year II Semester (R18) Supplementary Examinations June-2025 Results September 03, 2025  Click here 
B.Tech III Year II Semester (R16) Supplementary Examinations June-2025 Results September 03, 2025  Click here 
B.Tech III Year II Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations June-2025 Results September 03, 2025  Click here 

III B.Tech Year II Semester (R18) (Minor degree) Supplementary Examinations June-2025 Results

 September 03, 2025  Click here 

JNTUH Results 2025 Marksheet

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the JNTUH result 2025 marksheet. The JNTUH Marksheet will contain the following information.

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result Status
  • Total Marks
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad: Highlights

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) is located in  Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in the year 1972. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Highlights

University Name

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

Established

1972

Location

Hyderabad, Telangana

JNTUH Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

