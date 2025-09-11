JNTUH Result 2025 Released: Download JNTUH Manabadi Result UG and PG Marksheet PDF at jntuh.ac.in

JNTUH Results 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has recently released the results of the 1st and 2nd semesters for various courses like BTech, MBA, BPharmacy, MTech, and MPharmacy. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- jntuh.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their jntuh.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the JNTUH Manabadi results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number. JNTUH Manabadi Result 2025 As per the latest update, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNTUH BTech results on the official exam portal of the University- jntuh.ac.in.

JNTUH Results 2025 Marksheet Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the JNTUH result 2025 marksheet. The JNTUH Marksheet will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad: Highlights Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) is located in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in the year 1972. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Highlights University Name Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Established 1972 Location Hyderabad, Telangana JNTUH Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed