Top 10 U.S. States with Most Electric Vehicles Per Capita: Which U.S. State Tops the List?

The increase of electric vehicles (EVs) is changing the way we travel all around the United States, while EV adoption by state is not uniform. Enrolling the number of EV registrations per capita provides a better understanding of where, in the U.S., EVs are most dominant. Some states are still in the early stages of creating a charging network and incentive programs; meanwhile, other states are well ahead, which places EVs within the normal mobility of many U.S. drivers. California, of course, leads the nation in both progressive policies, public infrastructure, and consumer demand for EVs. Yet, there are several other states, particularly on the West Coast and in other locations, that are climbing the ranks as well. Understanding the most EV-populated 10 states tells us a lot about how geography, policies, and culture create different levels of adoption.

Check Out: List of Top 10 Richest ZIP Codes in the U.S. (2025) Top 10 U.S. States with Most Electric Vehicles Per Capita Rank State EVs per 100,000 people 1 California 3026 2 Washington 1805 3 Hawaii 1686 4 Oregon 1422 5 Colorado 1405 6 Nevada 1379 7 New Jersey 1349 8 Arizona 1139 9 Vermont 1129 10 District of Columbia 1115 1. California California is at the forefront of electric vehicle adoption, with more than 3,000 EVs per 100,000 people. Comprehensive state policies, aggressive climate goals, and plentiful incentives have cemented California as the leader of the EV culture. The state also has the most integrated hard-facility charging network, which makes the transition to electric easier for the average driver. The fact that many of California's metropolitan areas host Tesla, plus hundreds of clean tech startups, has undoubtedly set the tone for the rest of the US for EV adoption.

2. Washington Washington is in the second spot, likely as a result of their progressive energy policies as well as its environmentally conscious people. At around 1,800 EVs for every 100,000 people, Washington is defined by a clean hydroelectric grid, which makes charging EVs even more humanitarian and cost-effective. Washington's state government incentivizes purchasing EVs and invests heavily in pursuing charging equity by increasing the number of available charging locations and programs. A mix of urban areas like Seattle, in addition to adjacent situated eco-communes, allows for even higher levels of emissions reductions through increased EV adoption and fostering a more green mobility model. 3. Hawaii Hawaii, although small in size, ranks third in EVs per capita, which can be attributed in part to geography's role. The state's widespread reliance on imported fossil fuels results in gasoline prices that rank among the highest in the U.S. for any state, creating a compelling economic driver for EV adoption.

The state has approximately 1,600 EVs per 100,000 residents. An interest in environmental sustainability, in addition to practical considerations, is going to prove critical to Hawaii and will be supported by encouraging incentives and charging infrastructure, while working to increase viable EVs in line with the state's renewable energy plan. 4. Oregon Oregon has ranked fourth for a similar reason, with more than 1,400 EVs per 100,000 residents. With a history of sustainability-focused culture and aggressive incentives for electric vehicles, the state has been quick to offer rebates and other incentives. With urban areas, particularly Portland, making investments in charging infrastructure, Oregon is reducing the barrier for EV drivers. The state's focus on protecting the environment and expanding renewable energy sources contributed to its EV plans and further sets Oregon as a leader in clean transportation in the Pacific Northwest.