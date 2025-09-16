RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Delhi CET 2025 Registrations Commence for Free Competitive Exams Coaching, Check Schedule and Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 16, 2025, 15:02 IST

Delhi CET 2025 registration commence for free coacnhing for government school students. Class 11 and 12 government school students can register for free coaching for competitive exams until September 30. 

Key Points

  • Delhi CET 2025 registration for free coaching commence
  • Last date to register through HoS is September 30
  • Entrance exam to be held from October 12 to 26, 2025.

The Delhi Government has commenced the registration process for the Common Entrance Test (CET 2025) conducted for free coaching for top competitive exams. The coaching is being provided under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission.

Free coaching will be provided to eligible students from government schools who wish to take coaching for top competitive exams such as JEE Main, NEET, CLAT and CA Foundation exams. Students in Class 11 who wish to appear for the competitive exams can submit their applications. Class 12 students from all streams can apply for free coaching for CUET UG exams. The last date to submit registration is September 30, 2025

CET 2025 Exam Schedule

CET 2025 will be conducted from October 12 to 26, 2025, across designated exam centres. The complete schedule for the entrance test is provided below

Exam Name

Exam Date

CUET UG Exam

October 12, 2025

JEE Main/ Advanced

October 19, 2025

NEET 

October 19, 2025

CLAT

October 26, 2025

CA Foundation

October 26, 2025

CET 2025 Exam Details

According to the official notification shared, the coaching programme will have a total of 2200 seats for various courses. Each course will have 50 seats reserved exclusively for girls. CUET UG coaching will have 1000 seats of which 150 will be reserved for girls. 

CET 2025 Registration Schedule

CET 2025 registrations will be open until September 30, 2025. The link to reister is available on the official website - edudel.nic.in. School HoS are required to register interested candidates. To register, students can follow the steps provided below 

  • Visit the official website edudel.nic.in

  • Login with school login id and password

  • Click on School Plant

  • Visit Scholarship

  • Click on the Scholarship entry page

  • Visit New Applicant

  • Enter all required details

It must be noted that one student can apply for only one course. The Directorate of Education will generate the roll numbers and allot the Centre of Examination five days before the scheduled date of the exam. 

Also Read: IGNOU Admission 2025: Last Date for July ODL Fresh Registration Extended Till September 30

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
