Delhi CET 2025 Registrations Commence for Free Competitive Exams Coaching, Check Schedule and Details Here

Key Points
- Delhi CET 2025 registration for free coaching commence
- Last date to register through HoS is September 30
- Entrance exam to be held from October 12 to 26, 2025.
The Delhi Government has commenced the registration process for the Common Entrance Test (CET 2025) conducted for free coaching for top competitive exams. The coaching is being provided under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission.
Free coaching will be provided to eligible students from government schools who wish to take coaching for top competitive exams such as JEE Main, NEET, CLAT and CA Foundation exams. Students in Class 11 who wish to appear for the competitive exams can submit their applications. Class 12 students from all streams can apply for free coaching for CUET UG exams. The last date to submit registration is September 30, 2025
CET 2025 Exam Schedule
CET 2025 will be conducted from October 12 to 26, 2025, across designated exam centres. The complete schedule for the entrance test is provided below
|
Exam Name
|
Exam Date
|
CUET UG Exam
|
October 12, 2025
|
JEE Main/ Advanced
|
October 19, 2025
|
NEET
|
October 19, 2025
|
CLAT
|
October 26, 2025
|
CA Foundation
|
October 26, 2025
CET 2025 Exam Details
According to the official notification shared, the coaching programme will have a total of 2200 seats for various courses. Each course will have 50 seats reserved exclusively for girls. CUET UG coaching will have 1000 seats of which 150 will be reserved for girls.
CET 2025 Registration Schedule
CET 2025 registrations will be open until September 30, 2025. The link to reister is available on the official website - edudel.nic.in. School HoS are required to register interested candidates. To register, students can follow the steps provided below
-
Visit the official website edudel.nic.in
-
Login with school login id and password
-
Click on School Plant
-
Visit Scholarship
-
Click on the Scholarship entry page
-
Visit New Applicant
-
Enter all required details
It must be noted that one student can apply for only one course. The Directorate of Education will generate the roll numbers and allot the Centre of Examination five days before the scheduled date of the exam.
