Delhi CET 2025 Registrations Commence for Free Competitive Exams Coaching, Check Schedule and Details Here

The Delhi Government has commenced the registration process for the Common Entrance Test (CET 2025) conducted for free coaching for top competitive exams. The coaching is being provided under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission.

Free coaching will be provided to eligible students from government schools who wish to take coaching for top competitive exams such as JEE Main, NEET, CLAT and CA Foundation exams. Students in Class 11 who wish to appear for the competitive exams can submit their applications. Class 12 students from all streams can apply for free coaching for CUET UG exams. The last date to submit registration is September 30, 2025

CET 2025 Exam Schedule

CET 2025 will be conducted from October 12 to 26, 2025, across designated exam centres. The complete schedule for the entrance test is provided below