IGNOU Admission 2025: Last Date for July ODL Fresh Registration Extended Till September 30

IGNOU Admission 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has given students more time to take admission for the July 2025 session. The last date for fresh admission is now September 30, 2025 (Tuesday).

This chance is open for all courses in ODL (Open and Distance Learning) and online mode, but it does not include certificate courses and semester-based programmes.

Students who want to join ODL courses can apply online by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Those who want to explore online courses can check the portal ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

With this extension, students who missed the earlier deadline now have another chance to apply and start their studies with IGNOU. Students will find the direct link below to apply for the IGNOU Extends July 2025 Admission Form.