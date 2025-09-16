IGNOU Admission 2025: Last Date for July ODL Fresh Registration Extended Till September 30

IGNOU Admission 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has given students more time to take admission for the July 2025 session. The last date for fresh admission is now September 30, 2025 (Tuesday).
This chance is open for all courses in ODL (Open and Distance Learning) and online mode, but it does not include certificate courses and semester-based programmes.
Students who want to join ODL courses can apply online by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Those who want to explore online courses can check the portal ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.
With this extension, students who missed the earlier deadline now have another chance to apply and start their studies with IGNOU. Students will find the direct link below to apply for the IGNOU Extends July 2025 Admission Form.
Click here: IGNOU Extends July 2025 Admission Form
Steps to Apply for the IGNOU Admission 2025
Students can follow the given steps to apply for the IGNOU July Session 2025 Application Form:
-
Visit the IGNOU official website at ignou.ac.in.
-
Click the “Register Online” tab, then choose “Fresh Admissions.”
-
Click “New Registration.”
-
Enter your basic details (name, date of birth, email, mobile, address).
-
Create a username and password, remember them.
-
Complete all required information and click Submit.
-
Check the email and mobile for the login details sent by IGNOU. Use those to log in.
-
From your account, select the programme you want to join (ODL or online).
-
Submit the IGNOU registration form. Save or print the confirmation for future use.
IGNOU Registration Fee 2025
Students should carefully note the rules for the registration fee before applying for admission:
Related Stories
-
The registration fee paid at the time of admission is non-refundable.
-
This means once you pay the registration fee, it cannot be returned under any condition.
IGNOU Admission 2025 Cancellation Rules
Students must know these important rules if they wish to cancel their admission:
-
If you cancel your admission before confirmation, the programme fee will be refunded.
-
If you cancel your admission after confirmation, IGNOU will deduct 15% of the programme fee (maximum ₹2,000) and refund the rest.
-
For students choosing soft copy of study materials (SLM), only the registration fee will be deducted.
IGNOU Refund Policy 2025
Students should keep these refund rules in mind before applying for admission:
-
If a student has taken a fee exemption and paid only the registration fee + development fee, then only the development fee will be refunded.
-
No refund will be provided after 60 days from the last admission date.
Documents Required for IGNOU Admission Form
Check the following documents required for IGNOU Admision 2025:
-
Passport-size photograph — less than 100 KB.
-
Signature scan — less than 100 KB.
-
Scanned copy of your educational certificate(s) — less than 200 KB.
-
Experience certificate (if you have one) — less than 200 KB.
-
Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC) if applicable, less than 200 KB.
After admission
-
Once your admission is confirmed, you can apply for government scholarships at scholarships.gov.in.
Also read: Haryana DElEd September Exam 2025 Admit Card Out Today at bseh.org.in; Download Hall Ticket Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation