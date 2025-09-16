Haryana DElEd September Exam 2025 Admit Card Out Today at bseh.org.in; Download Hall Ticket Here

Haryana DElEd September Exam 2025 Admit Card: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the admit cards for September 2025 exams. From September 16, 2025, students can download their hall tickets online from the official website bseh.org.in.

These admit cards are for Secondary and Senior Secondary students (both Regular and Open School). It also includes students appearing for compartment exams, re-appear exams, additional subjects, mercy chance, and marks improvement.

Apart from this, students of D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) – both first and second year, can also download their admit cards.

Steps to Download HBSE Admit Card 2025

Students can easily download their HBSE admit card online. Follow these steps: