Haryana DElEd September Exam 2025 Admit Card Out Today at bseh.org.in; Download Hall Ticket Here

Haryana DElEd September Exam 2025 Admit Card: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the admit cards for September 2025 exams. From September 16, 2025, students can download their hall tickets online from the official website bseh.org.in.
These admit cards are for Secondary and Senior Secondary students (both Regular and Open School). It also includes students appearing for compartment exams, re-appear exams, additional subjects, mercy chance, and marks improvement.
Apart from this, students of D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) – both first and second year, can also download their admit cards.
Steps to Download HBSE Admit Card 2025
Students can easily download their HBSE admit card online. Follow these steps:
-
Go to the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.
-
Click on the link “HBSE Admit Card 2025 for September Exams”.
-
Enter your roll number / registration number / name.
-
Click on the “Submit” button.
-
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
-
Download and take a printout of the admit card.
HBSE Exam Dates and Timings
The Haryana Board has released the schedule for all exams. All exams will be held in the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Here is the exam schedule in a simple table:
|
Exam Name
|
Exam Dates
|
Number of Students
|
Male Students
|
Female Students
|
Secondary (Regular)
|
Sept 25 – Oct 18, 2025
|
5,542
|
-
|
-
|
Senior Secondary (Regular)
|
Sept 25 – Oct 18, 2025
|
4,338
|
-
|
-
|
Secondary (Open School)
|
Sept 25 – Oct 18, 2025
|
14,954
|
-
|
-
|
Senior Secondary (Open School)
|
Sept 25 – Oct 18, 2025
|
19,741
|
-
|
-
|
D.El.Ed. 1st & 2nd Year
|
Sept 25 – Oct 21, 2025
|
23,569
|
8,089
|
15,480
In total, 44,575 students will appear for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams, while 23,569 students will appear for D.El.Ed.
Special Instructions for Disabled Students
Students with disabilities who need a scribe must give:
-
Medical proof
-
Scribe details
These must be submitted to the exam centre at least 2 days before the exam. The scribe should be younger than the candidate and not more qualified than Class 12.
