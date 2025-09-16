RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Haryana DElEd September Exam 2025 Admit Card Out Today at bseh.org.in; Download Hall Ticket Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 16, 2025, 12:22 IST

Haryana DElEd September Exam 2025 Admit Card: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released admit cards for September 2025 exams on bseh.org.in. These are for Secondary, Senior Secondary, and D.El.Ed students, including regular, open school, compartment, re-appear, and improvement candidates. Exams will be held from September 25 to October 21, 2025, in the afternoon session. Special provisions are available for students with disabilities.

Haryana DElEd September Exam 2025 Admit Card Out Today at bseh.org.in
Haryana DElEd September Exam 2025 Admit Card: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the admit cards for September 2025 exams. From September 16, 2025, students can download their hall tickets online from the official website bseh.org.in.

These admit cards are for Secondary and Senior Secondary students (both Regular and Open School). It also includes students appearing for compartment exams, re-appear exams, additional subjects, mercy chance, and marks improvement.

Apart from this, students of D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) – both first and second year, can also download their admit cards.

Steps to Download HBSE Admit Card 2025

Students can easily download their HBSE admit card online. Follow these steps:

  • Go to the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.

  • Click on the link “HBSE Admit Card 2025 for September Exams”.

  • Enter your roll number / registration number / name.

  • Click on the “Submit” button.

  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the admit card.

HBSE Exam Dates and Timings

The Haryana Board has released the schedule for all exams. All exams will be held in the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Here is the exam schedule in a simple table:

Exam Name

Exam Dates

Number of Students

Male Students

Female Students

Secondary (Regular)

Sept 25 – Oct 18, 2025

5,542

-

-

Senior Secondary (Regular)

Sept 25 – Oct 18, 2025

4,338

-

-

Secondary (Open School)

Sept 25 – Oct 18, 2025

14,954

-

-

Senior Secondary (Open School)

Sept 25 – Oct 18, 2025

19,741

-

-

D.El.Ed. 1st & 2nd Year

Sept 25 – Oct 21, 2025

23,569

8,089

15,480

In total, 44,575 students will appear for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams, while 23,569 students will appear for D.El.Ed.

Special Instructions for Disabled Students

Students with disabilities who need a scribe must give:

  • Medical proof

  • Scribe details

These must be submitted to the exam centre at least 2 days before the exam. The scribe should be younger than the candidate and not more qualified than Class 12.

Also read: UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Last Date Extended; Check Revised Dates Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

 

Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

