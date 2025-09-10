TS LAWCET 2025: TGCHE Released Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Dates; Official Link lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance test (LAWCET) Counselling 2025 Phase 2 schedule today, September 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the important dates and deadlines at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. The registrations for round 2 will begin tomorrow, September 11, 2025 for students who were unable to secure a seat in the round 1 of registrations.
TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Dates and Detailed Schedule
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates and detailed of the TS LAWCET 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online Registration dates
|
September 11 - 13, 2025
|
Verified candidates list release date
|
September 14, 2025
|
Phase 2 Web Options dates
|
September 15 - 16, 2025
|
Phase 2 Web Options Editing last date
|
September 17, 2025
|
Phase 2 Provisional Allotment List release date
|
September 22, 2025
|
College Reporting and Verification of Certificates window
|
September 23 - 27, 2025
TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Schedule Official Notice
LATEST NEWS:
- JAP 2026: IIM Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi & Tiruchirappalli Announce Joint MBA Admission Process
- DU UG 2025 Vacant Seats List OUT at admission.uod.ac.in; Counselling Fee Payment Last Date on September 11
How to Register for TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Phase 2?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for the TGLAWCET Phase 2 counselling on the official website:
- Visit the official website at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘LL.B. 3Year / 5Year Courses" tab
- Under the ‘APPLICATION’ section, click on ‘Candidate Allotment Login Phase I’ link
- In the login window, enter your Hall Ticket Number and Rank
- In the candidate dashboard, fill in the counselling registration form
- Pay the online counselling fee
- Download the form for future reference
Related Stories
TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Official Notification
LATEST NEWS | BSEB OFSS Class 11th Spot Admissions 2025 Last Date Extended till September 12; Details here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation