TS LAWCET 2025: TGCHE Released Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Dates; Official Link lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in

Sep 10, 2025, 14:21 IST

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Counselling 2025 Phase 2 counselling schedule today, September 10, 2025. Registrations will commence tomorrow, September 11, 2025 on the official website at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Dates and Detailed Schedule

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates and detailed of the TS LAWCET 2025:

Event

Date(s) 

Online Registration dates 

September 11 - 13, 2025

Verified candidates list release date 

September 14, 2025

Phase 2 Web Options dates 

September 15 - 16, 2025

Phase 2 Web Options Editing last date 

September 17, 2025

Phase 2 Provisional Allotment List release date 

September 22, 2025

College Reporting and Verification of Certificates window 

September 23 - 27, 2025

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Schedule Official Notice

How to Register for TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Phase 2?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for the TGLAWCET Phase 2 counselling on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘LL.B. 3Year / 5Year Courses" tab
  3. Under the ‘APPLICATION’ section, click on ‘Candidate Allotment Login Phase I’ link
  4. In the login window, enter your Hall Ticket Number and Rank
  5. In the candidate dashboard, fill in the counselling registration form
  6. Pay the online counselling fee
  7. Download the form for future reference 

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Official Notification

