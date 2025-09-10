TS LAWCET 2025: TGCHE Released Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Dates; Official Link lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance test (LAWCET) Counselling 2025 Phase 2 schedule today, September 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the important dates and deadlines at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. The registrations for round 2 will begin tomorrow, September 11, 2025 for students who were unable to secure a seat in the round 1 of registrations.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Dates and Detailed Schedule

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates and detailed of the TS LAWCET 2025: