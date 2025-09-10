BSEB OFSS Class 11th Spot Admissions 2025 Last Date Extended till September 12; Details here

BSEB OFSS Admission 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Bihar Board Class 11 Spot Admission registration deadline till September 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register at ofssbihar.net. Schools will process and update student enrollment lists on the OFSS portal by September 13, 2025. The previous deadline for the Bihar Board class 11 admission registration was August 5, 2025.

BSEB OFSS Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important highlights of Bihar Board OFSS Admission 2025 here: