SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
BSEB OFSS Class 11th Spot Admissions 2025 Last Date Extended till September 12; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 10, 2025, 13:37 IST

BSEB OFSS Admission 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for Bihar Board Class 11 Spot Admission to September 12, 2025. Students must register on the official website at ofssbihar.net. Schools are required to update student enrollment lists on the OFSS portal by September 13, 2025.

BSEB OFSS Admission 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Bihar Board Class 11 Spot Admission registration deadline till September 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register at ofssbihar.net. Schools will process and update student enrollment lists on the OFSS portal by September 13, 2025. The previous deadline for the Bihar Board class 11 admission registration was August 5, 2025. 

BSEB OFSS Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important highlights of Bihar Board OFSS Admission 2025 here: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Bihar Board OFSS Admission 2025

Board name 

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Academic year 

2025-27

Official website 

ofssbihar.net

Class 

11

State 

Bihar 

Admission format 

Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS)

Extended registration deadline 

September 12, 2025

Last date for schools to update student data 

September 13, 2025

BSEB OFSS Admission 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to Bihar Board OFSS Class 11 admissions: 

Event 

Date(s) 

Previous Registration deadline 

August 5, 2025

Extended registration deadline 

September 12, 2025

Schools to update student data deadline 

September 13, 2025

Bihar Board OFSS Admission 2025 Important Notes 

Candidates will need to keep the following important points in mind during the BSEB OFSS Admission 2025 for class 11: 

  • Candidates who missed the earlier admission opportunities in state-level intermediate institutions can apply now.
  • Students who did not apply via OFSS portal will need to fill the Common Application Form (CAF) and pay an online fee of INR 350.
  • Candidates seeking +2 admissions in spot round will need to seek the principals of the schools where seats are available in their preferred stream and subjects. 
  • Candidates who cleared their class 10 exams from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), or other boards are also eligible.
  • Once enrolled, schools will need to update the admitted student data on the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal by September 13, 2025 and update by September 13, 2025.

In case a student is facing any issues or resistance in the admission process, they can reach out to the board by dialing on the helpline at 0612-2230009.

