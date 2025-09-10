DU UG 2025 Vacant Seats List OUT at admission.uod.ac.in; Counselling Fee Payment Last Date on September 11

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi (UoD), or Delhi University (DU) has released the DU Undergraduate Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round list of vacant seats. Candidates seeking admission in the university can check the list on the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important information related to DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-up round here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Board name
|
Delhi University (DU)
University of Delhi (UoD)
|
Admission format
|
Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)
|
Exam name
|
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Admission criteria
|
Class 12 Board marks
|
Admission portal
|
admissions.du.ac.in
ugadmission.uod.ac.in
|
Official website
|
du.ac.in
DU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates
Candidates will need to check the important dates related to DU UG Admission 2025 Counseling Mop-Up Round here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
List of vacant seats release date
|
September 10, 2025
|
Fee Payment Deadline
|
September 11, 2025
|
Last date for admission-related formalities
|
September 13, 2025
DU UG Admission 2025 Important Notes
Candidates must keep the following points in mind while proceeding with the mop-up admissions:
- The mop-up round is for the students who are applying with their class 12 marks.
- The colleges have already started verifying candidates for minimum eligibility, program-specific requirements, category documents, and other admission requirements.
- Candidates who have received multiple allocations can provisionally accept more than one offer while waiting for approvals. In this case, they must select one allocation and pay the fee within two days. Such candidates can switch to a new allocation by canceling their current admission. If the fee changes, the difference must be paid within two days of approval for the new allocation.
- At the time of admission, candidates must submit an undertaking to the college confirming that they are not enrolled in any other DU college.
DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round: List of Vacant Seats
Candidates can check the vacant seats for some colleges for the DU UG mop-up round 2025 from the table below.
|
College
|
Programme
|
Acharya Narendra Dev College
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Botany
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology
|
B.Sc (Prog.) Life Science
|
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
B.A Program (Computer Applications + Economics)
|
B.A Program (Economics + History)
|
B.Com
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
B.A Program (History + Political Science)
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|
Dyal Singh College
|
B.A Program (Urdu + History)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|
Hindu College
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology
|
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A Program (English + Political Science)
|
Motilal Nehru College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
Ramanujan College
|
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
B.A Program (English + Economics)
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
B.A Program (History + Political Science)
|
B.Com
|
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
B.A Program (Economics + History)
|
B.A Program (English + Economics)
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
B.A Program (History + Political Science)
|
B.A Program (English + Political Science)
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
B.A Program (Urdu + History)
|
B.A Program (English + Economics)
|
B.A Program (Hindi + Economics)
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Botany
|
B.Sc (Prog.) Life Science
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
