DU UG 2025 Vacant Seats List OUT at admission.uod.ac.in; Counselling Fee Payment Last Date on September 11

Sep 10, 2025, 11:58 IST

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University (DU) has published the list of vacant seats for the DU Undergraduate Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round. This list is available for eligible students on the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi (UoD), or Delhi University (DU) has released the DU Undergraduate Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round list of vacant seats. Candidates seeking admission in the university can check the list on the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important information related to DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-up round here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round

Board name 

Delhi University (DU)

University of Delhi (UoD)

Admission format 

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

Exam name 

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

Academic year 

2025-26

Level 

Undergraduate 

Admission criteria 

Class 12 Board marks 

Admission portal 

admissions.du.ac.in

ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Official website 

du.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates will need to check the important dates related to DU UG Admission 2025 Counseling Mop-Up Round here:

Event

Date

List of vacant seats release date 

September 10, 2025

Fee Payment Deadline

September 11, 2025

Last date for admission-related formalities

September 13, 2025

DU UG Admission 2025 Important Notes

Candidates must keep the following points in mind while proceeding with the mop-up admissions: 

  • The mop-up round is for the students who are applying with their class 12 marks. 
  • The colleges have already started verifying candidates for minimum eligibility, program-specific requirements, category documents, and other admission requirements. 
  • Candidates who have received multiple allocations can provisionally accept more than one offer while waiting for approvals. In this case, they must select one allocation and pay the fee within two days. Such candidates can switch to a new allocation by canceling their current admission. If the fee changes, the difference must be paid within two days of approval for the new allocation.
  • At the time of admission, candidates must submit an undertaking to the college confirming that they are not enrolled in any other DU college.

DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round: List of Vacant Seats

Candidates can check the vacant seats for some colleges for the DU UG mop-up round 2025 from the table below.

College

Programme

Acharya Narendra Dev College

B.Sc (Hons.) Physics

B.Sc (Hons.) Botany

B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology

B.Sc (Prog.) Life Science

Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

B.Sc (Hons.) Physics

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

B.A Program (Computer Applications + Economics)

B.A Program (Economics + History)

B.Com

B.A. (Hons.) History

B.A Program (History + Political Science)

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

B.Sc (Hons.) Physics

Dyal Singh College

B.A Program (Urdu + History)

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

B.Sc (Hons.) Physics

Hansraj College

B.Sc (Hons.) Physics

Hindu College

B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology

Indraprastha College for Women (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

Kirori Mal College

B.A Program (English + Political Science)

Motilal Nehru College

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

B.Sc (Hons.) Physics

Ramanujan College

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

Ramanujan College

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Satyawati College

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

B.A Program (English + Economics)

B.A. (Hons.) History

B.A. (Hons.) English

B.A Program (History + Political Science)

B.Com

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

B.A Program (Economics + History)

B.A Program (English + Economics)

B.A. (Hons.) History

B.A Program (History + Political Science)

B.A Program (English + Political Science)

St. Stephen's College

B.Sc (Hons.) Physics

Zakir Husain Delhi College

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

B.A Program (Urdu + History)

B.A Program (English + Economics)

B.A Program (Hindi + Economics)

B.Sc (Hons.) Botany

B.Sc (Prog.) Life Science

B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology

B.A. (Hons.) History

