DU UG Admission 2025: Mop-Up Round Begins Today for UG Admissions Using Class 12 Marks; Details Here

DU Admission 2025: The University of Delhi (UoD), or Delhi University (DU) has released the DU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round schedule today, September 4, 2025 at 5 PM. The list is prepared for the students who have not been allotted a college yet for the academic session 2025-26 to fill the remaining vacant seats across DU colleges and programmes. The schedule allows admission of students on the basis of class 12 board scores instead of the CUET UG Exam 2025 marks. Candidates will need to visit the official website at admissions.du.ac.in to apply online.
DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following important points related to DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round
|
Board name
|
Delhi University (DU)
University of Delhi (UoD)
|
Exam name
|
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Admission criteria
|
Class 12 Board marks
|
Admission portal
|
admissions.du.ac.in
ugadmission.uod.ac.in
|
Official website
|
du.ac.in
|
Admission format
|
Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)
DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round Schedule
Candidates will need to keep the following dates in kind while applying for the mop-up round of DU UG Admissions for academic session 2025-26:
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Mop-up Round start date
|
September 4, 2025
|
Vacant seats list release date
|
September 4, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Registration window for mop-up round
|
September 4 - 7, 2025
|
College Allocations window
|
September 8 - 11, 2025
|
Fee Payment Last date
|
September 13, 2025 till 5 PM
DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round 2025 must secure the following eligibility criteria:
- Candidates who are already placed in any DU college are NOT eligible to apply.
- Candidates who registered on the CSAS UG 2025 portal but did not get placed across the university are eligible.
- Candidates who could not apply on the CSAS UG portal can also participate. They will have to pay a non-refundable mop-up registration fee of INR 1000.
