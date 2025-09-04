Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 4 Result 2025 OUT Today; Check Allotment Status, Cut-Off Details here

Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 4 Result 2025 today, September 4, 2025. Allotted candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges by September 8, 2025. This will be followed by Institute-level allotment. Candidates will be allocated seats on the basis of the seat availability.
Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025 Highlights
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important post related to Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
dse2025.mahacet.org.in
|
Admission process
|
Centralized Admission Process (CAP)
|
College reporting dates
|
September 5 - 8, 2025
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Login credentials
|
Registered Email ID
Password
Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Option Form Submission last date
|
September 2, 2025
|
College Reporting Window
|
September 5 - 8, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Seat Acceptance Fee Payment
|
September 5 - 8, 2025 by 3 PM
How to Report for Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 4 Result 2025?
Candidates must follow the given points important to admissions against Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 4 Result 2025:
- Candidates allotted their first preference must accept their seats and via self-reporting online.
- Once confirmed, candidates will need to physically report to their allotted colleges.
- Round 4 is the final round for candidates who are either freshly assigned, have an improved allocation, or whose previous seat was sustained. They must report to their institution to confirm admission.
