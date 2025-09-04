Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 4 Result 2025 OUT Today; Check Allotment Status, Cut-Off Details here

Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 4 Result 2025 today, September 4, 2025. Allotted candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges by September 8, 2025. This will be followed by Institute-level allotment. Candidates will be allocated seats on the basis of the seat availability.

Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important post related to Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025: