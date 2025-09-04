NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links
News

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 4 Result 2025 OUT Today; Check Allotment Status, Cut-Off Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 4, 2025, 19:09 IST

Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025: The Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 4 Result 2025 will be released today, September 4, 2025. Allotted candidates must report to their colleges by September 8, 2025, which will be followed by institute-level allotment based on seat availability.

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 4 Result 2025 to be released today, September 4, 2025.
Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 4 Result 2025 to be released today, September 4, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 4 Result 2025 today, September 4, 2025. Allotted candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges by September 8, 2025. This will be followed by Institute-level allotment. Candidates will be allocated seats on the basis of the seat availability. 

Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025 Highlights 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important post related to Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

dse2025.mahacet.org.in

Admission process 

Centralized Admission Process (CAP)

College reporting dates 

September 5 - 8, 2025

State 

Maharashtra 

Login credentials 

Registered Email ID

Password

LATEST NEWS | MAH BEd CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Vacant Seats Schedule Released; Check here

Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates related to Maharashtra DSE CAP Result 2025: 

Event 

Date(s)

Option Form Submission last date 

September 2, 2025

College Reporting Window

September 5 - 8, 2025 by 5 PM

Seat Acceptance Fee Payment

September 5 - 8, 2025 by 3 PM

LATEST NEWS:

How to Report for Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 4 Result 2025?

Candidates must follow the given points important to admissions against Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 4 Result 2025: 

  • Candidates allotted their first preference must accept their seats and via self-reporting online.
  • Once confirmed, candidates will need to physically report to their allotted colleges.
  • Round 4 is the final round for candidates who are either freshly assigned, have an improved allocation, or whose previous seat was sustained. They must report to their institution to confirm admission.

Related Stories

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News