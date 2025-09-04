MAH BEd CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Vacant Seats Schedule Released; Check here

MAH BEd CET CAP 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelor’s of Education (BEd) Common Entrance Test (CET) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Counselling Round 3 today, September 4, 2025. Candidates will need to check the updated schedule online on the official website at bedcap25.mahacet.org. Applicants who did not register for earlier rounds or wish to edit their details can participate in this round.
MAH BEd CET 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points of MAH BEd CET 2025 CAP Round 3 admissions here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Common Entrance Test (CET)
|
Event name
|
MAH BEd CET CAP Round 3
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bedcap25.mahacet.org
|
Programme
|
Bachelors of Education (BEd)
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Admission format
|
Centralized Admission Process (CAP)
|
Round III Vacant Seat release date
|
September 4, 2025
|
Details to check seats
|
University
College
Division
DIRECT LINK - MAH BEd CET CAP Round III Vacant Seats
LATEST NEWS:
- How Students Can Use NIRF Rankings 2025 to Choose the Right College
- School Holiday on 5th September 2025: Check States Wise List are Closed on Eid Milad un-Nabi
MAH BEd CET CAP Admission 2025 Round 3 Dates and Detailed Schedule
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to MAH BEd CET CAP Round III:
|
Events
|
Date(s)
|
Round III Vacant Seat release date
|
September 4, 2025
|
CAP application edit form and College Option Form Filling
|
September 5 - 8, 2025
|
Online Verification of documents and applications
|
September 5 - 10, 2025
|
Round 3 Merit List release date
|
September 11, 2025
|
Round 3 Merit List correction, form editing, and document upload window
|
September 11 - 13, 2025
|
Round 3 Final Merit List release date
|
September 15, 2025 after 5 PM
|
Round 3 CAP allocation date
|
September 17, 2025 after 5 PM
|
Round 3 College Reporting date
|
September 18 - 21, 2025
|
Document upload last date
|
September 22, 2025
Related Stories
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation