News

MAH BEd CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Vacant Seats Schedule Released; Check here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 4, 2025, 17:03 IST

MAH BEd CET CAP 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the third round of counselling for the Bachelor of Education (BEd) Common Entrance Test (CET) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) today, September 4, 2025. Candidates can view the updated schedule and participate in this round on the official website at bedcap25.mahacet.org.

MAH BEd CET 2025 CAP Round 3 vacant seats released today, September 4, 2025.
MAH BEd CET CAP 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelor’s of Education (BEd) Common Entrance Test (CET) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Counselling Round 3 today, September 4, 2025. Candidates will need to check the updated schedule online on the official website at bedcap25.mahacet.org. Applicants who did not register for earlier rounds or wish to edit their details can participate in this round.

MAH BEd CET 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important points of MAH BEd CET 2025 CAP Round 3 admissions here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Common Entrance Test (CET)

Event name 

MAH BEd CET CAP Round 3

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bedcap25.mahacet.org

Programme 

Bachelors of Education (BEd)

Level 

Undergraduate 

State 

Maharashtra 

Admission format 

Centralized Admission Process (CAP)

Round III Vacant Seat release date 

September 4, 2025 

Details to check seats 

University

College

Division

DIRECT LINK - MAH BEd CET CAP Round III Vacant Seats

LATEST NEWS:

MAH BEd CET CAP Admission 2025 Round 3 Dates and Detailed Schedule 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to MAH BEd CET CAP Round III:

Events 

Date(s)

Round III Vacant Seat release date 

September 4, 2025 

CAP application edit form and College Option Form Filling

September 5 - 8, 2025 

Online Verification of documents and applications 

September 5 - 10, 2025 

Round 3 Merit List release date 

September 11, 2025 

Round 3 Merit List correction, form editing, and document upload window 

September 11 - 13, 2025 

Round 3 Final Merit List release date 

September 15, 2025 after 5 PM

Round 3 CAP allocation date 

September 17, 2025 after 5 PM

Round 3 College Reporting date 

September 18 - 21, 2025 

Document upload last date 

September 22, 2025

Laavanya Negi

