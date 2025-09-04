MAH BEd CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Vacant Seats Schedule Released; Check here

MAH BEd CET CAP 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelor’s of Education (BEd) Common Entrance Test (CET) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Counselling Round 3 today, September 4, 2025. Candidates will need to check the updated schedule online on the official website at bedcap25.mahacet.org. Applicants who did not register for earlier rounds or wish to edit their details can participate in this round.

MAH BEd CET 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points of MAH BEd CET 2025 CAP Round 3 admissions here: