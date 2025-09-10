JAP 2026: IIM Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi & Tiruchirappalli Announce Joint MBA Admission Process

JAP 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi, and Tiruchirappalli have collectively launched the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) across their campuses. The initiative, coordinated by IIM Raipur, aims at simplifying the application process for the MBA admissions in the mentioned institutions and increasing transparency in the admissions process.

The entire admission process follows the candidate to apply on one portal for MBA admission in the four institutions. Candidates who appeared in the CAT 2025 exam will be eligible for admissions, where they can proceed with their Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 scores for admission.

