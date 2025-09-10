JAP 2026: IIM Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi & Tiruchirappalli Announce Joint MBA Admission Process

JAP 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi, and Tiruchirappalli have collectively launched the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) across their campuses. The initiative, coordinated by IIM Raipur, aims at simplifying the application process for the MBA admissions in the mentioned institutions and increasing transparency in the admissions process.
The entire admission process follows the candidate to apply on one portal for MBA admission in the four institutions. Candidates who appeared in the CAT 2025 exam will be eligible for admissions, where they can proceed with their Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 scores for admission.
In view of this initiative, Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, the Director-In-Charge of IIM Raipur said, "We are honoured to announce the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026, fostering collaboration among four premier IIMs. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to resource optimization, student-centric admissions, and strengthening the IIM brand for future leaders. JAP 2026 reflects our dedication to maintaining high standards and opening new opportunities for aspiring MBA candidates."
The JAP 2026 is a joint initiative that demonstrates a commitment to excellence, collaborative resource management, and providing a transparent, aspirant-focused admission experience that aligns with IIM standards. The initiative focuses on making the entire admission process simpler and more accessible to the MBA aspirants, showcasing resilience and dedication through the joint venture.
