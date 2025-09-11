Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts

Sep 11, 2025, 19:32 IST

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Pt BD Sharma University Of Health Sciences, Rohtak has started the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations today, September 11, 2025. Candidates can register online at uhsrugcounselling.com to seek admission to medical and dental courses in government, private, and minority institutions.

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration has started today, September 11, 2025.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Pt BD Sharma University Of Health Sciences, Rohtak has started the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations today, September 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at uhsrugcounselling.com. Eligible students will be able to seek admission in medical and dental courses across government, private, and minority institutions.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details related to Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations

Exam Name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

Board name 

Pandit Bhagwat Dayal (Pt BD) Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

uhsrugcounselling.com

State 

Haryana 

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Programmes 

MBBS 

BDS

How to Register for Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com
  2. Under ‘Important Links,’ click on ‘Applicant Login’
  3. Enter your registration number and password
  4. Solve the case sensitive captcha code 
  5. In the registration window, provide your personal and academic details
  6. Upload scanned copies of your documents in the prescribed format
  7. Pay the online security deposit as per the category and seat type
  8. Check your details and submit the application form
  9. Download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Applicant Login

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates and Detailed Schedule 

Candidates can check the following table of detailed Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule:

Event 

Date(s)

Round 2 Online Registrations 

September 11 - 14, 2025 till 11:59 PM

Registration editing, payment of security deposit, submission of choices and choice locking

September 11 - 14, 2025 till 11:59 PM

Provisional Allocation of seats grievances, if any, on the provisional allocation list and uploading updated final allocation list

September 16, 2025

Online payment of Provisional tuition fee

September 16 - 20, 2025 till 5 PM

Physical Document verification and payment of provisional tuition fee

September 21 - 23, 2025 till 9 AM

Downloading of Provisional Seat Allotment letter

September 21 - 24, 2025

Last date to join allotted institute

September 24, 2025 till 5 PM

