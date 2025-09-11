Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Pt BD Sharma University Of Health Sciences, Rohtak has started the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations today, September 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at uhsrugcounselling.com. Eligible students will be able to seek admission in medical and dental courses across government, private, and minority institutions.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details related to Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations
|
Exam Name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
|
Board name
|
Pandit Bhagwat Dayal (Pt BD) Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
uhsrugcounselling.com
|
State
|
Haryana
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
How to Register for Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com
- Under ‘Important Links,’ click on ‘Applicant Login’
- Enter your registration number and password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code
- In the registration window, provide your personal and academic details
- Upload scanned copies of your documents in the prescribed format
- Pay the online security deposit as per the category and seat type
- Check your details and submit the application form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
Related Stories
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates and Detailed Schedule
Candidates can check the following table of detailed Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Round 2 Online Registrations
|
September 11 - 14, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
Registration editing, payment of security deposit, submission of choices and choice locking
|
September 11 - 14, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
Provisional Allocation of seats grievances, if any, on the provisional allocation list and uploading updated final allocation list
|
September 16, 2025
|
Online payment of Provisional tuition fee
|
September 16 - 20, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Physical Document verification and payment of provisional tuition fee
|
September 21 - 23, 2025 till 9 AM
|
Downloading of Provisional Seat Allotment letter
|
September 21 - 24, 2025
|
Last date to join allotted institute
|
September 24, 2025 till 5 PM
