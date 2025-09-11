Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Pt BD Sharma University Of Health Sciences, Rohtak has started the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations today, September 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at uhsrugcounselling.com. Eligible students will be able to seek admission in medical and dental courses across government, private, and minority institutions.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details related to Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: