This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 September

Every day carries its own stories. Every date holds moments that shaped our world. Have you ever wondered what events lie hidden in the past behind September 12? On September 12, several significant events occurred. In 1609, Henry Hudson discovered the Hudson River. In 1943, Benito Mussolini was rescued by German paratroopers in the Gran Sasso Raid. In 1953, John F. Kennedy married Jacqueline Bouvier. In 1992, Mae Jemison became the first African American woman in space. In this article, we'll walk through many such events tied to September 12. We'll explore how those events connect to today.
1846 – Elizabeth Barrett and Robert Browning Elope
- Elizabeth Barrett, already a respected poet, elopes with fellow poet Robert Browning.
- She had published Greek translations and poetry before.
- Their marriage became one of literature's most famous love stories.
1940 – Lascaux Cave Paintings Discovered
- Four teenagers in France discover the Lascaux caves.
- The walls reveal prehistoric paintings of animals and human figures.
- The artworks are estimated to be over 15,000 years old.
1942 – The Laconia is Sunk
- A German U-boat sinks the British troop ship Laconia.
- More than 1,400 men died in the attack.
- The German commander later attempts to rescue survivors, including Italian POWs.
1944 – Barry White is Born
- Barry White, the American singer with a deep voice, was born in Texas.
- Famous for romantic ballads like "Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe".
- His career spanned five decades, making him a star of the disco era.
1951 – Sugar Ray Robinson Wins Back Belt
- Boxer Sugar Ray Robinson defeats Randy Turpin in New York.
- He regains the middleweight championship in front of 61,000 fans.
- Robinson had lost the belt to Turpin two months earlier.
1952 – Flatwoods Monster Incident
- Residents of Flatwoods, West Virginia, report a strange creature after a UFO sighting.
- They describe it as 10 feet tall, with glowing eyes and claw-like hands.
- Sceptics believe it was likely an owl.
1953 – John F. Kennedy Marries Jacqueline Bouvier
- Senator John F. Kennedy weds Jacqueline Bouvier in Rhode Island.
- They later became the youngest U.S. president and first lady.
1953 – Nikita Khrushchev Becomes Soviet Leader
- Khrushchev is announced as First Secretary of the Communist Party.
- This comes six months after Joseph Stalin's death.
- He later plays a key role in the Cold War.
1972 – Death of William Boyd ("Hopalong Cassidy")
- Actor William Boyd, famous as cowboy hero Hopalong Cassidy, dies at 77.
- He was the first cowboy actor to move successfully from movies to television.
1974 – Violence Over School Desegregation in Boston
- Court-ordered school busing sparks riots in Boston.
- African American students are attacked with eggs, bottles, and bricks.
- Police struggle to control the angry crowds.
1980 – Yao Ming is Born
- Shanghai-born Yao Ming, a future NBA star, was born.
- He leads the Houston Rockets to multiple playoff runs.
- He helps basketball grow in popularity in China.
1988 – Hurricane Gilbert Hits Jamaica
- Hurricane Gilbert strikes Jamaica, killing hundreds.
- The storm destroys Mexico and even causes tornadoes in Texas.
- It remains one of the strongest storms in history.
1992 – Mae Jemison Travels to Space
- Mae Jemison became the first African American woman in space.
- She flies aboard the shuttle Endeavour on mission STS-47.
- She conducts scientific research during the 8-day flight.
1993 – Lacey V. Murrow Bridge Reopens in Seattle
- The rebuilt floating bridge over Lake Washington opens.
- It connects Seattle with its eastern suburbs.
- This restored I-90's full cross-country link.
1995 – Harlem Globetrotters Lose After 8,829 Wins
- The Globetrotters are defeated by "Kareem's All-Stars" in Vienna.
- The loss ends a 24-year winning streak.
- Their games combined showmanship with basketball skill.
2004 – First Season of Entourage Ends
- HBO comedy Entourage finishes its first season.
- The show follows fictional actor Vincent Chase and his friends in Hollywood.
2009 – Tea Party Protest in Washington, D.C.
- Thousands join the "Taxpayer March on Washington."
- Protesters oppose taxes, spending, and President Obama's healthcare plan.
2014 – Oscar Pistorius Convicted
- South African athlete Oscar Pistorius is convicted of culpable homicide.
- The verdict ends his fall from sports stardom.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 12?
September 12 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on September 12
- 1913 – Jesse Owens: American athlete who won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, defying Hitler's vision of Aryan superiority.
- 1944 – Barry White: Deep-voiced American singer known for love ballads like "Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe".
- 1980 – Yao Ming: Chinese basketball star who played for the Houston Rockets and popularised the sport in China.
Died on September 12
1972 – William Boyd: Cowboy actor best remembered as Hopalong Cassidy, who made a successful jump from movies to TV.
