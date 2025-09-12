This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 September

Every day carries its own stories. Every date holds moments that shaped our world. Have you ever wondered what events lie hidden in the past behind September 12? On September 12, several significant events occurred. In 1609, Henry Hudson discovered the Hudson River. In 1943, Benito Mussolini was rescued by German paratroopers in the Gran Sasso Raid. In 1953, John F. Kennedy married Jacqueline Bouvier. In 1992, Mae Jemison became the first African American woman in space. In this article, we'll walk through many such events tied to September 12. We'll explore how those events connect to today.

What Happened on this Day – September 12?

What happened in history on September 12:

1846 – Elizabeth Barrett and Robert Browning Elope