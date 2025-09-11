Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
Focus
Quick Links
News

KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment Result Out, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in with CET number and Date of Birth

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 11, 2025, 17:08 IST

KCET 2025 round 3 final allotment results have been declared on the official website. The link to download the seat allotment result is available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can login with CET number and Date of Birth

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka UGCET Round 3 Allotment Result 2025
Karnataka UGCET Round 3 Allotment Result 2025
Register for Result Updates

KCET 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KCET 2025 Round 3 final allotment results. Earlier, the Karnataka UGCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment result was issued on the official website. Those who have grievances were required to submit by 11 am today, September 11. Candidates can check their KCET 2025 final allotment result for round 3 using the CET number and date of birth.

The KCET 2025 round 3 final seat allotment result is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To check the allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website and login with their CET number and date of birth. Candidates allotted seats in the round 3 final seat allotment must report to the colleges for admissions. 

KCET 2025 Round 3 Final allotment Result - Click Here

How to Download KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result

The KCET 2025 counselling round 3 final allotment result is available on the official website of KEA. Eligible candidates who have applied for the seat allotment can check the steps here to download the allotment order

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Click on KCET 2025 round 3 final allotment result link

Step 3: Login with the CET number and date of birth

Step 4: The round 3 seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

Also Read: KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Final List Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in


Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more at Jagran Josh

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News