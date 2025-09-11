KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment Result Out, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in with CET number and Date of Birth

KCET 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KCET 2025 Round 3 final allotment results. Earlier, the Karnataka UGCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment result was issued on the official website. Those who have grievances were required to submit by 11 am today, September 11. Candidates can check their KCET 2025 final allotment result for round 3 using the CET number and date of birth.
The KCET 2025 round 3 final seat allotment result is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To check the allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website and login with their CET number and date of birth. Candidates allotted seats in the round 3 final seat allotment must report to the colleges for admissions.
KCET 2025 Round 3 Final allotment Result - Click Here
How to Download KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result
The KCET 2025 counselling round 3 final allotment result is available on the official website of KEA. Eligible candidates who have applied for the seat allotment can check the steps here to download the allotment order
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Click on KCET 2025 round 3 final allotment result link
Step 3: Login with the CET number and date of birth
Step 4: The round 3 seat allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
