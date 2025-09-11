AP EAMCET 2025 BiPC Counselling Registration starts at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test for Biology, Physics, and Chemistry (AP EAMCET BiPC) Counselling 2025 registration today, September 11, 2025. Candidates seeking admission will need to visit the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in till September 16, 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table to know the details related to