AP EAMCET 2025 BiPC Counselling Registration starts at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test for Biology, Physics, and Chemistry (AP EAMCET BiPC) Counselling 2025 registration today, September 11, 2025. Candidates seeking admission will need to visit the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in till September 16, 2025.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following table to know the details related to
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test
|
Board name
|
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/
|
State
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Stream
|
Biology, Physics, and Chemistry (BiPC)
|
Registration dates
|
September 11 - 16, 2025
|
Registration fee
|
OC/BC: INR 1200
SC/ST: INR 600
LATEST NEWS | AP ICET Counselling 2025: Final Round Seat Allotment Result Today at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Direct link here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 for BiPC stream:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration Deadline
|
September 16, 2025
|
Document Verification Begins
|
September 12, 2025
|
Web options entry dates
|
September 13 - 18, 2025
LATEST NEWS | KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cutoff List Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025
How to Register for AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘EAPCET-2025 ADMISSIONS (Bi.P.C stream)’ registration
- In the log in window, enter your ‘EAPCET Hall Ticket No’ and ‘Date of Birth’
- Provide your personal and academic details in the registration form
- Pay the online application fee
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use
Related Stories
DIRECT LINK - AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025 Registration 2025
List of Documents for AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Registration 2025
Candidates must carry the following documents for AP EAMCET BiPC Web Counselling 2025 for verification purposes:
- AP EAPCET 2025 Rank card
- AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket
- Class 12 or Equivalent Marksheet
- SSC or Equivalent Marksheet
- Transfer Certificate
- Study Certificate from Class 6 to Intermediate
- EWS Certificate valid for year 2025-26 by MeeSeva for OC Candidates
- Residence certificate (For preceding 7 years of Qualifying Examination)
- Residence Certificate of Candidate
- Community Certificate (If Applicable)
- Income certificate of Parents
- Local Status certificate of Students who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh between June 2, 2014 to on/before June 1, 2024
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation