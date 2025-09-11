Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
AP EAMCET 2025 BiPC Counselling Registration starts at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 11, 2025, 18:37 IST

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025: AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025 registration has started today, September 11, 2025, on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to register is September 16, 2025.

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test for Biology, Physics, and Chemistry (AP EAMCET BiPC) Counselling 2025 registration today, September 11, 2025. Candidates seeking admission will need to visit the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in till September 16, 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the following table to know the details related to 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025

Exam name 

Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test

Board name 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/

State 

Andhra Pradesh

Stream 

Biology, Physics, and Chemistry (BiPC)

Registration dates 

September 11 - 16, 2025

Registration fee 

OC/BC: INR 1200 

SC/ST: INR 600

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates related to AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 for BiPC stream: 

Event

Date

Registration Deadline

September 16, 2025

Document Verification Begins

September 12, 2025

Web options entry dates 

September 13 - 18, 2025

How to Register for AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘EAPCET-2025 ADMISSIONS (Bi.P.C stream)’ registration 
  3. In the log in window, enter your ‘EAPCET Hall Ticket No’ and ‘Date of Birth’
  4. Provide your personal and academic details in the registration form
  5. Pay the online application fee 
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use

DIRECT LINK - AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2025 Registration 2025

List of Documents for AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Registration 2025 

Candidates must carry the following documents for AP EAMCET BiPC Web Counselling 2025 for verification purposes:

  • AP EAPCET 2025 Rank card
  • AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket
  • Class 12 or Equivalent Marksheet
  • SSC or Equivalent Marksheet
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Study Certificate from Class 6 to Intermediate
  • EWS Certificate valid for year 2025-26 by MeeSeva for OC Candidates
  • Residence certificate (For preceding 7 years of Qualifying Examination)
  • Residence Certificate of Candidate
  • Community Certificate (If Applicable)
  • Income certificate of Parents
  • Local Status certificate of Students who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh between June 2, 2014 to on/before June 1, 2024

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

