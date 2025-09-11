12th September, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Passengers on an Air India flight to Singapore were forced to disembark at Delhi airport due to a faulty air conditioning system.
-
Indian pilgrims and tourists remain stuck along the Nepal-China border and in various parts of Nepal due to ongoing unrest.
-
Prime Minister Modi has said that Mohan Bhagwat dedicated his life to bringing positive change in society.
-
The Indian Armed Forces’ all-women sailing team is to circumnavigate the globe, marking a first for the country.
-
C P Radhakrishnan wins the Vice Presidential election, pledges to work towards making India a developed nation by 2047.
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Program at 5 major airports.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
The Philippines has rejected China’s proposal to build a wildlife reserve at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
-
South Korea’s president has warned that Korean companies may hesitate to invest in the United States unless visa policies improve.
-
Ju Ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is being seen as a possible successor, according to South Korean officials.
-
New York marked the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks amidst a divided political atmosphere.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India’s Kuldeep Yadav delivered an outstanding performance against UAE in the Asia Cup, securing a dominant win for the team.
-
Badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open.
-
At the same tournament, Prannoy and Lakshya Sen advanced, but P.V. Sindhu was defeated by an unseeded opponent.
-
Indian boxers Jasmine and Nupur have secured medals at the World Boxing Championships.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the largest land animal?
Answer: The African elephant.
-
Question: What is the name of the longest river in the world?
Answer: The Nile River.
-
Question: Which planet is known as the "Morning Star" or "Evening Star"?
Answer: Venus.
-
Question: What is the study of weather called?
Answer: Meteorology.
-
Question: In what country were the Olympic Games first held?
Answer: Greece.
-
Question: How many stars are on the U.S. flag?
Answer: 50.
-
Question: Who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean?
Answer: Amelia Earhart.
-
Question: What is the main component of the sun?
Answer: Hydrogen.
-
Question: What is the smallest country in the world?
Answer: Vatican City.
-
Question: What type of creature is a beluga?
Answer: A whale.
Thought of the day:
"A kind word can brighten someone's day."
Word of the day:
Jingoist
Meaning: A person who expresses excessive nationalism, often favoring warlike or belligerent foreign policy.
Example: "You can use this word to describe someone with an extremely patriotic outlook."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
