Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket via SSO ID Login

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan Police Department is all set to release the Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 today i.e. on September 11 on its official website. Earlier the department has already released the city intimation slip on September 08. The written exam for Constable posts is scheduled to be held on September 13 (second shift) and September 14 across the state. All the candidates registered successfully will be able to check their hall tickets at the official website of Rajasthan Police, once released at police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 The direct link to download the admit card is also provided here. The candidates can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth. Rajasthan Police Admit Card Link Download Here

Important Instructions For Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Candidates who are going to appear in the Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 exam should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam. Candidates should adhere to these instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience-

Hall Ticket and ID Proof: You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc) Avoid Prohibited Items: You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers including Mobile phone, smartwatches, earphones with other equipment.

OMR Instructions: Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions.

Seating Arrangement: Don't occupy the other seats in exam hall and sit only the assigned seat as your roll number/registration number.