BSEB Intermediate 2027: Registrations Commence at biharboardexam.com, Apply Until September 24

Sep 11, 2025, 17:02 IST

Bihar Board has commenced the registration process for BSEB Intermediate Exam 2027. Class 11 canddiates appearing for annual board exams in 2027 must complete the registration within the given deadline. 

BSEB 12th Registration 2027: Bihar School Examination Board has issued a notification regarding the BSEB 12th Registration 2027. According to the notification issued, class 11 students appearing for the BSEB 12th exam in 2027 can register for the exams online. 

Candidates must register for the 2025-27 session annual intermediate exams through the link available online. The last date to register for the exams is September 24, 2025. The applications for BSEB Class 12 registrations 2027 are available on the official website - biharboardexam.com. The link for submission of registration fee will remain open until September 21, 2025.

Candidates facing any issue while submitting the applications must contact the BSEB helodesk at through its official email id, bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com, or reach out through helpline number- 0612- 2230039.


