SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF at sbi.co.in - Exam Begins from September 20

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in, for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. SBI conducts the Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) for the recruitment of eligible candidates. The SBI Clerk 2025 selection process consists of prelims and mains examinations, and the admit card is an important document that needs to be carried along with the valid ID in both exams. The SBI JA Admit Card 2025 will soon be available to download on the official website, sbi.co.in, in the careers section.

The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 will consist of candidates' details such as name, roll number, registration number, shift timings, reporting time, etc., as well as the examination centre.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released on the second week of September 2025 probably on September 10, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied for SBI Clerk 2025 will be able to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card from the official website by logging in with registration details such as registration number and date of birth.

This hall ticket is important for candidates appearing in the SBI Clerk Prelims, the first stage of the SBI Clerk Exam 2025 for the post of SBI Junior Associate (JA). The SBI Clerk Pre Exam Date 2025 has been scheduled for the 20th, 21st, and 27th of September.

The SBI Clerk Admit Card will contain key details such as exam centre, shift timing, and candidate information. It’s mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID on the exam day.

Also Check, SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Overview The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 is an important document for candidates appearing in the SBI Clerk Exam 2025. The SBI Clerk 2025 admit is expected to get released around the second week of September 2025. Check the table below for SBI Junior Associate Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name Clerk / Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Total Vacancies 6,589 SBI Clerk Pre Exam Date 2025 20th, 21st, and 27th September 2025 Admit Card Release Date 10 September 2025 (Expected) Official Website sbi.co.in Mode of Exam Online (Computer-Based Test) Stages of Exam Prelims and Mains How to Download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025?