AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has activated the link to download the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, on September 11, 2025 a day before the scheduled release date. Candidates who have registered for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) can now download the NORCET Admit Card by logging into their account with their candidate ID and password. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card to the examination centre along with valid photo ID such as Aadhar card, Driving License, etc.
AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 OUT
The AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, for the examination which is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025. The NORCET 9 Admit Card contains details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, candidate photograph, and instructions to follow on exam day. In case of any discrepancy in the NORCET admit card 2025, candidates should reach out to the AIIMS authorities as soon as possible for correction.
AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 Direct Link
The AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 is out at aiimsexams.ac.in for the examination which is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025. Candidates who have applied can now download their admit card for examination day by logging into the account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025.
|
AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025
AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025: Overview
The AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 is out at aiimsexams.ac.in. It is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. Candidates should download their NORCET admit card beforehand to avoid any technical glitches. Check the table below for AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
AIIMS NORCET 9 (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
September 11, 2025
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
September 14, 2025
|
Mode of Admit Card
|
Online only
|
Official Website
|
aiimsexams.ac.in
How to Download NORCET Admit Card 2025
Candidates can download the NORCET admit card 2025 by visiting the official website of AIIMS i.e. aiimsexam.ac.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download the AIIMS admit card 2025. Check the step-by-step procedure below
- Visit the official website of AIIMS i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Now navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025.
- Enter your Candidate ID, Password, and Captcha code.
- Click on the “Login” button to access your admit card.
- Verify all details mentioned in the NORCET 9 Admit Card and
- Download and print the admit card for exam day
Details Mentioned in AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025
Before download the AIIMS Admit Card candidates must check all the details mentioned. Check the list below for all the details that neesds to be checked
- Candidate’s Name and Photograph
- Roll Number and Registration ID
- Date of Birth and Category
- Exam Date and Time
- Reporting Time and Entry Closing Time
- Exam Centre Address and Code
- Signature and Exam Instructions
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation