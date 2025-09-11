AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has activated the link to download the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, on September 11, 2025 a day before the scheduled release date. Candidates who have registered for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) can now download the NORCET Admit Card by logging into their account with their candidate ID and password. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card to the examination centre along with valid photo ID such as Aadhar card, Driving License, etc.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 OUT

The AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, for the examination which is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025. The NORCET 9 Admit Card contains details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, candidate photograph, and instructions to follow on exam day. In case of any discrepancy in the NORCET admit card 2025, candidates should reach out to the AIIMS authorities as soon as possible for correction.