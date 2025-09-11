Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
JKCET 2025 Special Round Allotment Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Check List of Documents for Admission

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 11, 2025, 16:08 IST

JKCET 2025 special round allotment result released online. Candidates allotted seats must report for admissions by September 15. Check required documents and details here.

JKCET 2025 Special Round Allotment Released
JKCET 2025 Special Allotment: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations has announced the JKCET 2025 special counselling seat allotment result. Candidates allotted seats in the special counselling round must report to the allotted colleges by September 15, 2025. 

JKCET 2025 special counselling round allotment result is available on the official website jkbopee.gov.in. Students reporting to the colleges allotted must make sure to carry with them all the required documents, both originals and photocopies

Official Notification - Click Here

JKCET 2025 Special Counselling - Steps to Download

The JKCET 2025 special round allotment result has been issued as PDF document. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOPEE

Step 2: Click on the Notifications section

Step 3: Click on special allotment result link

Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed

JKCET 2025 Special Counselling - Documents Required

Candidates allotted seats must have the following documents ready with them for admission

  • Domicile Certificate. 

  • D.O.B Certificate (Matriculation Certificate from the Board of School Education) 

  • Marks Sheet of 12th Class. 

  • Category Certificate, wherever applicable. 

  • ID card to verify the identity of the candidate, & 

  • Any other document, as may be required by the concerned College

