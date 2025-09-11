JKCET 2025 Special Round Allotment Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Check List of Documents for Admission

JKCET 2025 Special Allotment: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations has announced the JKCET 2025 special counselling seat allotment result. Candidates allotted seats in the special counselling round must report to the allotted colleges by September 15, 2025.

JKCET 2025 special counselling round allotment result is available on the official website jkbopee.gov.in. Students reporting to the colleges allotted must make sure to carry with them all the required documents, both originals and photocopies

Official Notification - Click Here

JKCET 2025 Special Counselling - Steps to Download

The JKCET 2025 special round allotment result has been issued as PDF document. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOPEE