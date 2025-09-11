JKCET 2025 Special Round Allotment Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Check List of Documents for Admission

JKCET 2025 Special Allotment: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations has announced the JKCET 2025 special counselling seat allotment result. Candidates allotted seats in the special counselling round must report to the allotted colleges by September 15, 2025.
JKCET 2025 special counselling round allotment result is available on the official website jkbopee.gov.in. Students reporting to the colleges allotted must make sure to carry with them all the required documents, both originals and photocopies
Official Notification - Click Here
JKCET 2025 Special Counselling - Steps to Download
The JKCET 2025 special round allotment result has been issued as PDF document. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment list
Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOPEE
Step 2: Click on the Notifications section
Step 3: Click on special allotment result link
Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed
JKCET 2025 Special Counselling - Documents Required
Candidates allotted seats must have the following documents ready with them for admission
-
Domicile Certificate.
-
D.O.B Certificate (Matriculation Certificate from the Board of School Education)
-
Marks Sheet of 12th Class.
-
Category Certificate, wherever applicable.
-
ID card to verify the identity of the candidate, &
-
Any other document, as may be required by the concerned College
