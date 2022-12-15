Delhi Pre-board Exams 2022 Starts Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Delhi Pre-board Exams 2022: Delhi of Education (DoE) has started the pre-board exams for classes 10th and 12th from today - December 15, 2022. The Delhi government pre-board exams will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift has already started and will continue till 12 pm today. Whereas the evening shift will be held from 2 to 5 pm. Students of class 10th are appearing for the English exam whereas class 12th students have their economics exam today in Delhi govt pre-board exams.

As per the Directorate of Education (DoE), the pre-board exams are scheduled to be conducted from December 15 to 28, 2022. Students appearing for class 10th and 12th pre-board exams 2022 are bound to follow the guidelines. DoE has issued the official guidelines to maintain fair practices during the Delhi pre-board exams in 2022.

Guidelines for Delhi Pre-board Exams 2022

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued some official guidelines pertaining to the Delhi Pre-board exams 2022. Students appearing for class 10th and 12th pre-board exams are required to follow the below-mentioned guidelines-

The Delhi Pre-board exam 2022 date sheet is the same for both shifts i.e. Morning and Evening.

The morning shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm whereas the evening shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm

A total of 24 students are allowed to be seated in one classroom.

There must be one invigilator in each classroom

No student is allowed to submit the answer sheet before the end of the examination

Schools are required to collect the question paper from zonal distribution centers

Strict action will be taken against the schools that arrive late to pick up the sealed question papers. Similarly, measures will be taken against schools demanding the early opening of papers

Unused question papers will be distributed among the schools for students to practice.

