BSEB Class 12 Exam 2024: Registration Window to Close Today, Apply at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB 12th Registrations 2024: Bihar School Examination Board will be closing the BSEB Registration window for the class 11 students of 2023-24 academic session today. Students enrolled in regular and open schools in Class 11 can register for the class 12 Bihar Board Exams for 2024 through the link available on the official website.

Candidates in class 11 set to appear for the class 12 board exams in 2024 can visit the official website of BSEB to complete the registration process. Students registering must note that when submitting the applications they are required to upload all the necessary documents and submit the application fee in online mode only.

The BSEB Class 12 Registration Link for 2024 session is available on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can click on the link available on the page to complete the 2024 registration process.

Registration Link - Click Here

Steps to register for the BSEB 12th 2024 Exams

Students in class 11 who will be appearing for the BSEB Intermediate Examinations 2024 are required to complete the registration process. Candidates can also follow the steps available below to complete the BSEB 12th Intermediate Registrations 2024.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the Intermediate 2024 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the credentials and fill the class 12 intermediate application form 2024

Step 4: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission

BSEB 12th Examination Schedule 2023

Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB 12th Schedule for the 2023 examinations. According to the details schedule available on the official website, the BSEB 12th Exams will be conducted from February 1 to 11 2023. The BSEB 12th Practical Exam will be conducted from January 10 to 20, 2023 and the Admit Card for the class 12 practical exams will be available on December 19, 2022. The BSEB 12th theory exam Admit Card will be released on January 19, 2023.