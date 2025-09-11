HP TET 2025 November Session Application Form Released: Apply by Sep 30 at hpbose.org

HP TET 2025 November Session Application Form: The HPBOSE has released the notification on 08 September 2025 regarding the conduct of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET). The application process started from 10 September 2025 and will go on until 30 September 2025 without late fee. Candidates can also apply after the registration window closes by paying late fee charges from 01-03 October 2025.There will also be the application correction window for modifying certain application details from 04-06 October 2025. The HP TET is being conducted for 10 subjects i.e., TGT ARTS, MEDICAL, NON-MEDICAL, HINDI, SANSKRIT, JBT, PUNJABI, URDU, SPECIAL EDUCATOR (FOR PRE PRIMARY TO CLASS V), & SPECIAL EDUCATOR (FOR CLASS VI TO CLASS XII) Candidates can check the HP TET eligibility, application process, apply online, etc in this article.
HP TET Application Form 2025 Overview
The HP TET exam is conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. The exam is scheduled to be held in the month of November 2025. Those who are interested can apply through the official website- hpbose.org.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2025 November Session
|
Conducting Authority
|
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline written exam
|
Application Start Date
|
10 September 2025
|
Last Date (without late fee)
|
30 September 2025
|
Last Date (with late fee)
|
01-03 October 2025; late fee Rs. 600
|
Correction Window
|
04-06 October 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
2, 5, 8, 9 & 16 November 2025
|
Official Website
|
hpbose.org
HP TET 2025 Apply Online Link
Candidates who are eligible to apply for the HP TET exam can apply through the link given below:
|
HP TET 2025 November Session
HP TET 2025 Application Form
Candidates who are going to apply for the HP TET November session, can follow the simple steps given below to fill the application form.
-
Go to the official website hpbose.org.
-
Navigate to the Online Services, then click on the “CET /TET November 2025” section. Download the notification.
-
Read the notification carefully, check eligibility.
-
Click on “New Registration” to enroll if not registered earlier.
-
Fill in personal, academic, contact and subject preference details.
-
Upload required scanned documents: photograph, signature, caste / disability certificate if applicable.
-
Pay the application fee online.
-
Submit the form and take a printout of confirmation for future reference.
HP TET Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay the HP TET application fee to complete the application process. Check the category-wise application fee details below:
|
Category
|
Fee (INR)
|
General / EWS
|
1,200
|
SC / ST / OBC / Physically Handicapped (PHH)
|
700
|
Late Fee
|
600
HP TET Eligibility Criteria 2025
Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) shall be conducted for teaching subjects / categories i.e. (i) TGT(Arts) (ii) TGT(NM) (iii) TGT(Medical) (iv) JBT(v) TGT (Sanskrit) (vi) TGT(Hindi) (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu (IX) Special Educator TET (For Pre-Primary to Class-V) (X) Special Educator TET (For Class VI to Class XII). Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria for all the subjects in the detailed notification.
Check the Eligibility Criteria here
HP TET 2025 November Session: Important Dates
Candidates must remember the important dates to avoid missing the deadlines and any last minute rush.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release
|
9 or 10 September 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
10 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply (without late fee)
|
30 September 2025
|
Last Date with Late Fee
|
1-3 October 2025
|
Application Correction Window
|
Examination Dates
|
2, 5, 8, 9 & 16 November 2025
|
Admit Card Release
