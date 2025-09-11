HP TET 2025 November Session Application Form Released: Apply by Sep 30 at hpbose.org

HP TET 2025 November Session Application Form: The HPBOSE has released the notification on 08 September 2025 regarding the conduct of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET). The application process started from 10 September 2025 and will go on until 30 September 2025 without late fee. Candidates can also apply after the registration window closes by paying late fee charges from 01-03 October 2025.There will also be the application correction window for modifying certain application details from 04-06 October 2025. The HP TET is being conducted for 10 subjects i.e., TGT ARTS, MEDICAL, NON-MEDICAL, HINDI, SANSKRIT, JBT, PUNJABI, URDU, SPECIAL EDUCATOR (FOR PRE PRIMARY TO CLASS V), & SPECIAL EDUCATOR (FOR CLASS VI TO CLASS XII) Candidates can check the HP TET eligibility, application process, apply online, etc in this article.

HP TET Application Form 2025 Overview The HP TET exam is conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. The exam is scheduled to be held in the month of November 2025. Those who are interested can apply through the official website- hpbose.org. Particulars Details Exam Name Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2025 November Session Conducting Authority Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Application Mode Online Exam Mode Offline written exam Application Start Date 10 September 2025 Last Date (without late fee) 30 September 2025 Last Date (with late fee) 01-03 October 2025; late fee Rs. 600 Correction Window 04-06 October 2025 Exam Dates 2, 5, 8, 9 & 16 November 2025 Official Website hpbose.org

HP TET 2025 Apply Online Link Candidates who are eligible to apply for the HP TET exam can apply through the link given below: HP TET 2025 November Session Apply Here HP TET 2025 Application Form Candidates who are going to apply for the HP TET November session, can follow the simple steps given below to fill the application form. Go to the official website hpbose.org.

Navigate to the Online Services, then click on the “CET /TET November 2025” section. Download the notification.

Read the notification carefully, check eligibility.

Click on “New Registration” to enroll if not registered earlier.

Fill in personal, academic, contact and subject preference details.

Upload required scanned documents: photograph, signature, caste / disability certificate if applicable.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and take a printout of confirmation for future reference.

HP TET Application Fee Candidates are required to pay the HP TET application fee to complete the application process. Check the category-wise application fee details below: Category Fee (INR) General / EWS 1,200 SC / ST / OBC / Physically Handicapped (PHH) 700 Late Fee 600 HP TET Eligibility Criteria 2025 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) shall be conducted for teaching subjects / categories i.e. (i) TGT(Arts) (ii) TGT(NM) (iii) TGT(Medical) (iv) JBT(v) TGT (Sanskrit) (vi) TGT(Hindi) (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu (IX) Special Educator TET (For Pre-Primary to Class-V) (X) Special Educator TET (For Class VI to Class XII). Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria for all the subjects in the detailed notification. Check the Eligibility Criteria here HP TET 2025 November Session: Important Dates