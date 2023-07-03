Kerala KMAT 2023 Final Answer Key Out, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the Kerala KMAT 2023 revised final answer key for exams conducted on February 19, 2023. Those who have appeared for the exams can check the answer key through the link available here.

Updated: Jul 3, 2023 12:56 IST
Kerala KMAT 2023 Answer Key: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has released the final answer key for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 exams for papers 1 and 2. Students who have appeared for the KMAT 2023 session 1 exam conducted on February 19, 2023, can visit the official website to check the answer key. 

CEE Kerala released the KMAT 2023 session 1 results on March 10, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the KMAT 2023 exams are eligible for admission to MBA, and PGDM programmes offered in management colleges across the state. 

The KMAT 2023 revised final answer key is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also check the KMAT 2023 answer key through the direct link available here. 

Kerala KMAT 2023 Answer key - Click Here

How to Check KMAT 2023 Answer Key 

The KMAT 2023 answer key has been released as a pdf document, the answer key consists of the questions and the correct answers. Candidates can download the answer key through the link given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the KMAT session 1 link

Step 3: Click on the answer key link

Step 4: The KMAT final answer key will be displayed

Step 5: Download the answer key for further reference

KMAT 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

KMAT 2023 exams were counted for a total of 720 marks. In order to clear the exams, students are required to score a minimum 10% of 720 i.e 72 marks out of 720 in order to be considered for further admissions.

Candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and PwD categories need a minimum of 7.5% i.e 54 out of 720 to be considered for further admissions. 

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: NTA to Issue Corrected Provisional Answer Keys Daily, No Fee for Reporting Errors

