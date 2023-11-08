Kerala NMMS 2023 Registration Close Today, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Kerala NMMS 2023: The Kerala National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2023 registration window will close today. According to the revised schedule released, the registration window will be available until 5 p.m. today, November 8, 2023. Eligible candidates can complete their Kerala NMMS scheme registration and application process through the link provided on the website.

The Kerala NMMS exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the scholarship exam must make sure that they complete the registration and application process within the deadline provided.

Kerala NMMS scholarship registration and application link is available on the official website - nmmse.kerala.gov.in. Students can also click on the link given here to complete the registration and application process.

Kerala NMMS Registration - Click Here

Kerala NMMS Exam 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Students applying for the Kerala NMMS scholarship programme must make sure that they check their eligibility criteria before applying. The detailed eligibility criteria for the Kerala NMMS scholarship 2023 are given below.

Candidates applying must be those whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000/- per annum

Students must be studying as regular students in government or aided schools under the government of Kerala. Students from residential schools or other adopted schools under the government are not eligible to apply.

Students applying must have passed class 7 in 2022-23 with a minimum of 5% marks and 50% for SC/ST candidates

Steps to Register for Kerala NMMS Scholarship 2023

Candidates applying for the Kerala NMMS scholarship exam 2023 can check the registration process below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala NMMS

Step 2: Click on the registration link given

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Log in to fill out the NMMS application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

