Krishnapriya Unni Makes History As First Woman SHO Of Munnar Police Station At 28

At just 28, Krishnapriya Unni has taken on a role that marks a new chapter for women in Kerala’s police force. The 2024-batch Sub-Inspector has become the first woman to serve as Station House Officer (SHO) of the Munnar Police Station in Idukki.

The posting is significant not only because of the milestone it represents, but also because of where it comes. Munnar is one of Kerala’s most popular tourist destinations, welcoming visitors from across India and abroad throughout the year. For the police, that means handling everything from tourist safety and traffic management to maintaining public order and responding to crime.

A Challenging Posting In A Tourist Hub

Taking charge of a police station in Munnar comes with its own set of responsibilities. The hill station sees heavy tourist movement, particularly during peak seasons, making crowd and traffic management an important part of policing. Krishnapriya has acknowledged that the assignment will be challenging, with the safety of tourists and residents among her key responsibilities.