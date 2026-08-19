Krishnapriya Unni Makes History As First Woman SHO Of Munnar Police Station At 28
At 28, Krishnapriya Unni has become the first woman SHO of Munnar Police Station, taking charge of policing duties in Kerala’s popular tourist destination.
At just 28, Krishnapriya Unni has taken on a role that marks a new chapter for women in Kerala’s police force. The 2024-batch Sub-Inspector has become the first woman to serve as Station House Officer (SHO) of the Munnar Police Station in Idukki.
The posting is significant not only because of the milestone it represents, but also because of where it comes. Munnar is one of Kerala’s most popular tourist destinations, welcoming visitors from across India and abroad throughout the year. For the police, that means handling everything from tourist safety and traffic management to maintaining public order and responding to crime.
A Challenging Posting In A Tourist Hub
Taking charge of a police station in Munnar comes with its own set of responsibilities. The hill station sees heavy tourist movement, particularly during peak seasons, making crowd and traffic management an important part of policing. Krishnapriya has acknowledged that the assignment will be challenging, with the safety of tourists and residents among her key responsibilities.
Her appointment also comes at a time when Sub-Inspectors are once again being entrusted with the responsibility of serving as Station House Officers. She took charge after the station’s Principal Sub-Inspector was transferred.
VIDEO | Kerala: Inspector Krishna Priya Unni becomes first female officer from the Idukki district to assume charge as a Station House Officer (SHO) at the Munnar Police Station in Kerala.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/U1YV6VAFI8
From Idukki To The Munnar Police Station
Krishnapriya hails from Nariyampara in Kattappana, Idukki. She is the daughter of M.P. Unni and Suma of Nariyampara Pazhyangadi and is married to Anandudas, who works with the Central Public Works Department.
After completing her police training, she began her service in Kannur. She later reached Munnar on additional duty, where her experience at the station eventually paved the way for her new responsibility as SHO.
A Milestone For Women In Policing
Krishnapriya’s journey is noteworthy because she is taking charge of a prominent police station at a relatively young age. Her appointment reflects the growing presence of women in field-level policing, where officers are required to make quick decisions, manage public situations and deal directly with a wide range of challenges.
For Munnar, her new role will involve much more than maintaining law and order. With thousands of tourists passing through the hill station, ensuring that visitors feel safe while also addressing the concerns of the local community will be an important part of her tenure.
As Krishnapriya begins this new chapter, her appointment stands out as both a professional achievement and a milestone for women officers taking on increasingly prominent operational roles in the police force.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.