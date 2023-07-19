  1. Home
MAH MBA Counselling 2023 CAP Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the MAH MBA CAP registration window today, July 19, 2023. Candidates can complete their registration and application process through the link available here.

Updated: Jul 19, 2023 08:41 IST
MAH MBA CAP Registrations: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the MAH MBA 2023 counselling registration window today, July 19, 2023. The link for candidates to submit the applications is live on the official website. 

According to the schedule, the document verification and confirmation of application for CAP will be open until July 20, 2023. The provisional merit list will be released on July 22, 2023, and the final merit list will be released on July 27, 2023. 

MAH MBA CAP registration link is available on the official website mba2023.mahacet.org.in. Students yet to register for the CAP seats can also click on the direct link provided here.

MAH MBA Registration - Click Here

How to Register for MAH MBA CAP 2023

The link for candidates to submit their registrations for MBA CAP counselling is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to submit their registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell

Step 2: Click on the MAH MBA section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the CAP application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee through the given link

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

As per the details available on the official website, the facility for online registration and document verification, and confirmation of application forms for admissions to seats other than CAP will continue until August 29, 2023, for all types of admissions. The applications registered after July 19, 2023, will be considered only for non-CAP seats.

