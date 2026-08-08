Maharashtra Private MBBS Fees 2026: Tuition Hikes, Government College Fee Gap, and Other Details
Maharashtra MBBS Fees: The Fees Regulating Authority approved increased annual tuition fees between ₹7.50 lakh and ₹17.13 lakh for 19 private medical colleges in Maharashtra for 2026. With government fees unchanged at ₹7.50 lakh, the annual private-public cost gap reached ₹9.63 lakh, pushing total private MBBS course expenses up to ₹85 lakh.
Maharashtra MBBS Fees: The cost of medical education in Maharashtra is currently at its all-time high for the 2026 academic session, owing to a substantial increase in the fees structure of the unaided private medical colleges. The fees structure approved by the Fees Regulating Authority (FRA) includes annual tuition fees of between ₹7.50 lakh to ₹17.13 lakh at 19 unaided private medical colleges. High-quality institutions such as Vedantaa Institute of Medical Sciences located in Palghar stand out as the highest charging institute, with the annual fees at a staggering figure of ₹17.13 lakh, whereas NKP Salve Institute located in Nagpur has hiked its annual fees to ₹15.62 lakh.
Tuition fees in government medical colleges remain unchanged at a figure of approximately ₹7.50 lakh annually. The tuition fee differential between the seats in public and private colleges has widened to a remarkable ₹9.63 lakh per year. In addition, over the total duration of five-and-a-half years, the total cost of pursuing a private MBBS degree, including developmental fees, mess, and hostel fees, is now between ₹77 lakh to ₹85 lakh as opposed to ₹33.75 lakh in government institutions.
Average Annual Tuition Structure 2026 Session
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College Type
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Average Annual Tuition Fee
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Estimated Total 4.5-Year Tuition
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Government Medical Colleges (GMCs)
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₹7.50 Lakh
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₹33.75 Lakh
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Private Unaided Colleges (State Quota)
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₹10.50 Lakh – ₹17.13 Lakh
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₹47.25 Lakh – ₹77.08 Lakh
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Institutional / NRI Quota (Private)
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Up to 3x to 5x State Quota
|
₹1.5 Crore – ₹2.2 Crore
Maharashtra Private MBBS Fees 2026: Key Highlights
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Annual Tuition Fees Cap for Private MBBS Tuition: Top-rated private medical colleges in Maharashtra now charge a maximum of ₹17.13 lakh per year in annual fees, whereas previously they used to charge about ₹15.80 lakh per year.
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Growing Fee Differential: As the government medical colleges of Maharashtra continue to charge ₹7.50 lakh per year annually in fees, the differential between fees charged by the two has grown to be ₹9.63 lakh per year.
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Overall Cost Differential in MBBS Course Fee: In total, while the cost of an MBBS course in private colleges is now above ₹77 lakh to ₹85 lakh (development and hostel fees included), it costs only ₹33.75 lakh in government colleges, and the period under consideration here is 4.5 years.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.