Maharashtra Private MBBS Fees 2026: Tuition Hikes, Government College Fee Gap, and Other Details

Maharashtra MBBS Fees: The cost of medical education in Maharashtra is currently at its all-time high for the 2026 academic session, owing to a substantial increase in the fees structure of the unaided private medical colleges. The fees structure approved by the Fees Regulating Authority (FRA) includes annual tuition fees of between ₹7.50 lakh to ₹17.13 lakh at 19 unaided private medical colleges. High-quality institutions such as Vedantaa Institute of Medical Sciences located in Palghar stand out as the highest charging institute, with the annual fees at a staggering figure of ₹17.13 lakh, whereas NKP Salve Institute located in Nagpur has hiked its annual fees to ₹15.62 lakh.

Tuition fees in government medical colleges remain unchanged at a figure of approximately ₹7.50 lakh annually. The tuition fee differential between the seats in public and private colleges has widened to a remarkable ₹9.63 lakh per year. In addition, over the total duration of five-and-a-half years, the total cost of pursuing a private MBBS degree, including developmental fees, mess, and hostel fees, is now between ₹77 lakh to ₹85 lakh as opposed to ₹33.75 lakh in government institutions.