Manipal University Jaipur B.Pharm 2026 Admission Begins: Check Eligibility & Details
Manipal University Jaipur has launched its PCI approved BPharma programme for 2026 admission with modern labs, industry exposure and strong career options. Read the article to know more details.
Manipal University Jaipur has launched its Bachelor of Pharmacy or BPharm programme under the school of Pharmaceutical Sciences after receiving approval from the Pharmacy Council of India. Admission for the first 2026-27 academic session is now open for eligible students.With this new course the university has expanded its professional education options in the healthcare field. The programme aims to give students strong scientific knowledge, practical skills, research ability and ethical values needed for the changing pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Read the article to know more details.
PCI Approved BPharm Programme Starts at Manipal University Jaipur
The launch of the BPharm Programme is an important step for Manipal University Jaipur. The course has started only after approval from the Pharmacy Council of India which is the main statutory body for pharmacy education in the country. This gives the programme strong academic value and trust among students who want to study pharmacy. The course has been designed to combine classroom learning with practical training. Students will study theory and also gain hands-on experience through laboratory work industry exposure and research focused learning. The university wants to make sure that students are not only learning from books but are also developing the practical understanding needed in real healthcare and pharmaceutical settings. The programme also supports innovation, interdisciplinary, learning engagements and overall students development.
Modern Learning Facilities and Strong Pharmacy Career Options
The School of Pharmaceuticals Sciences at MUJ will provide advanced laboratories, smart classrooms, seminar halls and modern research facilities. Students will study in a lively academic environment where they can improve both practical and research based skills during the course. The university also plans to use its wider academic ecosystem to give students a better learning experience.
The new programme also builds on the Manipal group’s legacy of more than 70 years in healthcare education and research. It aims to prepare future ready professionals for a wide range of careers. After completing the course students can explore opportunities in pharmaceutical manufacturing quality assurance drug development clinical research hospital pharmacy regulatory affairs public health and healthcare innovation. The programme can also support careers in regulatory organisations, academics and entrepreneurship.
MUJ President N N Sharma said this PCI approved BPharma programme is another important step in the university’s commitment to healthcare education. He added that with the Manipal legacy experienced faculty, world class infrastructure and a research driven environment students can grow into capable professionals who make meaningful contributions to society and the healthcare system.
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