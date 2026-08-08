Manipal University Jaipur B.Pharm 2026 Admission Begins: Check Eligibility & Details

Manipal University Jaipur has launched its Bachelor of Pharmacy or BPharm programme under the school of Pharmaceutical Sciences after receiving approval from the Pharmacy Council of India. Admission for the first 2026-27 academic session is now open for eligible students.With this new course the university has expanded its professional education options in the healthcare field. The programme aims to give students strong scientific knowledge, practical skills, research ability and ethical values needed for the changing pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Read the article to know more details.

PCI Approved BPharm Programme Starts at Manipal University Jaipur

The launch of the BPharm Programme is an important step for Manipal University Jaipur. The course has started only after approval from the Pharmacy Council of India which is the main statutory body for pharmacy education in the country. This gives the programme strong academic value and trust among students who want to study pharmacy. The course has been designed to combine classroom learning with practical training. Students will study theory and also gain hands-on experience through laboratory work industry exposure and research focused learning. The university wants to make sure that students are not only learning from books but are also developing the practical understanding needed in real healthcare and pharmaceutical settings. The programme also supports innovation, interdisciplinary, learning engagements and overall students development.