Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result Out at manresults.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here To Download Scorecard

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2023: Manipur HSLC compartment Result 2023 has been announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur today, October 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Manipur High School Leaving Certificate compartment exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

To check the compartment results candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using the class 10 roll number. Candidates who have cleared the Manipur board HSLC compartment exams are eligible for further admissions.

The Manipur HSLC compartment result 2023 is available on the official result portal of the Manipur board - manresults.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the Manipur HSLC compartment result 2023.

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2023 Direct link - Click Here

How to Check Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2023

The Manipur board HSLC class 10 compartment exam result is now available on the official website of the board. Students unable to clear the exam in the first attempt were eligible to appear for the compartment exams and improve their scores. Follow the steps given below to check the compartment exam result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Manipur board or click on the link given here

Step 2: Click on the compartment exam result link

Step 3: Enter the Manipur HSLC roll number in the given link

Step 4: The compartment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the compartment result for further reference

