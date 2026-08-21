MAT 2026: PBT Special Drive Exam Dates Released at mat.aima.in, Registrations Close on September 1

MAT 2026: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the dates for the MAT 2026 special drive exam. According to the schedule released, the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Special Drive (SD) exam will close the registrations on September 1, 2026., for the exam slated to be held on September 6, 2026. The exam will be held in Paper Based Test (PBT) mode.

The exam is one of the largest MBA/PGDM entrance tests in India, which serves as a gateway to 600+ leading B-Schools across the country for over 30 lakh management aspirants. It is conducted four times a year in both CBT and PBT mode.

MAT 2026 Special Drive Exam Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to the MAT 2026 Special Drive Exam: