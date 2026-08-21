MAT 2026: PBT Special Drive Exam Dates Released at mat.aima.in, Registrations Close on September 1
The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registrations for PBT Special Drive Exam on September 1, 2026, for the exam slated to be held on September 6, 2026. The exam will be held in Paper Based Test (PBT) mode across the country.
MAT 2026: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the dates for the MAT 2026 special drive exam. According to the schedule released, the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Special Drive (SD) exam will close the registrations on September 1, 2026., for the exam slated to be held on September 6, 2026. The exam will be held in Paper Based Test (PBT) mode.
The exam is one of the largest MBA/PGDM entrance tests in India, which serves as a gateway to 600+ leading B-Schools across the country for over 30 lakh management aspirants. It is conducted four times a year in both CBT and PBT mode.
MAT 2026 Special Drive Exam Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to the MAT 2026 Special Drive Exam:
|Test Mode
|Test Date
|Registration Ends
|PBT (SD)
|September 6, 2026
|September 1, 2026
How to apply for the MAT Special Drive PBT Exam 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for the MAT Special Drive PBT Exam 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at mat.aima.in
- Click on the link for registration
- Enter your details to create an account
- In the dashboard, click on the application link
- Enter your academic and personal details
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - MAT 2026
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.