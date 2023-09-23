MAT Result 2023 to Release Today; Download AIMA Scorecard at mat.aima.in

MAT Result 2023: All India Management Association (AIMA) is going to declare the Management Aptitude Test, MAT results today: September 23, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out results on the official website: mat.aima.in by entering login credentials. The authorities conducted the MAT exam on September 17 in computer-based test mode.

This year, The MAT 2023 question paper was divided into four unique categories: language comprehension, intelligence and critical reasoning, intelligence and data sufficiency, mathematical ability, and the Indian and global environment. Additionally, the candidates got 150 minutes to respond to 40 questions in each area.

How to Check MAT Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link available

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: AIMA MAT Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to check all of the information mentioned on the scorecard carefully. The following details should be included on the MAT Result 2023: the candidate's name, MAT 2023 roll number, The candidate's address, birth date, gender, secured marks in each segment, and percentile as well as the validity of the scorecard.

Students will be shortlisted by the institutes that accept MAT scores depending on their cutoff standards. The participating institutes will announce their MAT 2023 cut-off after the MAT results are made public. According to the AIMA, “Candidates are advised to check the approval/recognition status of various programs directly from the concerned Authorities/ Institutes/ Universities.”

