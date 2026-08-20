MHT CET 2026 Engineering Provisional Vacancy for CAP Round III Released at cetcell.mahacet.org

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her loginas per Allotment of CAP Round III. a) All eligible candidates participated in Round III and allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment as per 9(a) above. The candidate who have been allotted the seat first time in Round III shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode. b) Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first six preferences in Round III (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds. c) Candidates who have allotted other than first six preferences and self freezed their allotment in Round III through their login must accept the seat and shall pay seat acceptance fees through online mode. Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds. [Candidate must exercise this option carefully] d) Candidates who have allotted other than first six preferences and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in Round III by accepting that seat by choosing Not Freeze/ Betterment option for betterment and shall pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode.

August 25, 2026