MHT CET 2026 Engineering Provisional Vacancy for CAP Round III Released at cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2026 CAP round 3 vacancy list now available online. Candidates can submit option for the third round of counselling through the login link on the official website.
MHT CET CAP Round 3 Vacancy: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued the MHT CET provisional Vacancy for CAP round 3 admissions for engineering. The complete seat vacancy PDF is available on the official website. Candidates applying for the CAP round 3 counselling can check the seat vacancy list before applying for the allotment round.
According to the schedule released, based on the vacancy candidates can submit their applications for admission from today, August 20, 2026. The provisional allotment for CAP round III will be released on August 24, 2026. Candidates allotted seats can accept the offer and report for admissions from August 25 to 28, 2026.
MHT CET CAP round 3 Vacancy List Link - Click Here
MHT CET 2026 CAP Round III Schedule
Check here the schedule for CAP Round III Allotment
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Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III through candidate’s Login by the Candidate
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August 20, 2026
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August 22, 2026
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Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III
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August 24, 2026
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Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her loginas per Allotment of CAP Round III.
a) All eligible candidates participated in Round III and allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment as per 9(a) above. The candidate who have been allotted the seat first time in Round III shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode.
b) Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first six preferences in Round III (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.
c) Candidates who have allotted other than first six preferences and self freezed their allotment in Round III through their login must accept the seat and shall pay seat acceptance fees through online mode. Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds. [Candidate must exercise this option carefully]
d) Candidates who have allotted other than first six preferences and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in Round III by accepting that seat by choosing Not Freeze/ Betterment option for betterment and shall pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode.
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August 25, 2026
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August 28, 2026 up to 05.00 PM
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Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round III.
a) Candidates who have accepted the seat as per 19 (b), 19 (c) above must report to allotted institute for confirmation of admission
b) The Institute shall verify the required documents and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system through Institute Login immediately and shall issue a system generated receipt of confirmation of admission and fee paid receipt to the candidate. If it is found that seat allotted to the candidate is on the false claims made in the applications by the candidate, then institute shall not admit such a candidate and such candidate shall raise the grievance by his/her login.
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August 25, 20266
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August 28, 2026 Up to 05:00 P.M.
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Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-IV
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August 29, 2026
According to the seat vacancy provided, there are a total of 28,132 vacancy seats open for the third round of admission. Candidates when applying for the third counselling round need to make sure they check the vacancy list before entering the choices for allotment.
MHT CET 2026 Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III
The link for students to complete the online submission and confirmation of options for the third cound of counselling will be available until August 22, 2026. Follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET Counselling portal
Step 2: Click on B.E, BTech admission
Step 3: Click on the login link and enter the credentials
Step 4: Enter all required details and options
Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit
MHT CET CAP Round 3 Application Link - Click Here
Candidates allotted seats in the third round are required to accept the allotment and report to the colleges with all necessary documents for admissions.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.