UGC NET Answer Key 2026
Focus

Missed Delhi Seat Quota for NEET UG 2026 Admission? Here's How You Can Still Apply

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 13:38 IST

Candidates who have missed applying for seats under NEET counselling still have the chance to apply through Delhi Seat Quota. Check the article to know more details.

Missed Delhi Seat Quota for NEET UG 2026 Admission? Here's How You Can Still Apply
Missed Delhi Seat Quota for NEET UG 2026 Admission? Here's How You Can Still Apply
Register for Result Updates

If you have missed the Delhi Quota option during NEET UG 2026 admission registration you still have a chance to apply through the unlocking process. Candidates who want to be considered for DU, IP, VMMC, RML, MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing Delhi seats need to follow the updated steps on the counselling portal and complete the selection correctly before filling choices. The latest update also makes it important to check the NEET UG revised Round 1 schedule and important notice related to PwD portal and PwBD category. For students planning their NEET UG 2026 admission carefully this update can help avoid missing important opportunity. Read the article to know more details.

NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling & Allotment Schedule

Event

Dates 

Registration & Fee Payment Window

August 5 to August 12, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM)

Choice Filling Window

August 6 to August 13, 2026 (up to 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking Facility Active

August 12 (3:00 PM) to August 13, 2026 (up to 11:55 PM)

Seat Allotment Processing

August 13 to August 16, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declaration

August 17, 2026

Physical Reporting at Allotted Colleges

August 18 to August 22, 2026

How to Apply for Delhi Seats Quota in UG Counselling 2026 

Candidates who did not apply for the DU/IP (VMMC/RML) / MBBS and BDS/ BSc Nursing Delhi Quota seats can apply by following the details below. 

  1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in to access the NEET UG counselling portal 
  2. Go to the registration unlocking and select unlock registration 
  3. Open Qualification and then select Apply for Section
  4. Select the checkbox for the relevant DU/IP (VMMC/RML) / MBBS and BDS/ BSc Nursing Delhi Quota seats Quota 
  5. Complete Final Submit Application after making the required changes 
  6. Fill in the desired choices to complete the process

Delhi NEET UG MBBS Cut Off 2026 (Expected)

College Name

Allotted Quota

Course

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)

Delhi University Quota

MBBS

1,801 - 1,949

1,551 - 1,679

5,301 - 5,649

47,001 - 48,999

1,25,001 - 1,30,001

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital

IP University Quota

MBBS

1,151 - 1,249

3,601 - 3,849

3,801 - 4,099

32,501 - 34,499

1,10,001 - 1,13,999

ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital

IP University Quota

MBBS

2,401 - 2,599

5,101 - 5,399

6,501 - 6,949

56,001 - 59,999

1,32,001 - 1,37,999

University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS)

Delhi University Quota

MBBS

3,801 - 4,049

6,701 - 7,149

8,201 - 8,649

65,001 - 67,999

1,55,001 - 1,61,999

Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) (Female)

Delhi University Quota

MBBS

5,401 - 5,749

14,001 - 14,799

13,001 - 13,699

75,001 - 78,499

1,63,001 - 1,69,999

Delhi NEET UG BDS Cut Off 2026 (Expected)

College Name

Allotted Quota

Course

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS)

Delhi University Quota

BDS

26,001 - 27,499

29,001 - 30,999

30,501 - 32,199

1,40,001 - 1,47,999

2,05,001 - 2,14,999

ESIC Dental College and Hospital

IP University Quota

BDS

43,001 - 45,999

57,001 - 60,999

59,001 - 62,999

1,65,001 - 1,74,999

2,70,001 - 2,81,999

Delhi B.Sc Nursing Cutoff 2026 (Expected)

College Name

Allotted Quota

Course

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

College of Nursing, LHMC

B.Sc Nursing All India

B.Sc. Nursing

57,001 - 59,999

76,001 - 80,999

68,001 - 71,999

1,95,001 - 2,11,999

2,55,001 - 2,64,999

College of Nursing, Safdarjung Hospital

B.Sc Nursing All India

B.Sc. Nursing

66,001 - 69,999

91,001 - 95,999

77,001 - 81,999

2,10,001 - 2,25,999

2,75,001 - 2,85,999

College of Nursing, Dr. RML Hospital

B.Sc Nursing All India

B.Sc. Nursing

66,501 - 70,499

88,001 - 91,999

75,001 - 79,999

1,90,001 - 2,04,999

2,55,001 - 2,66,999

College of Nursing, RAK CON

B.Sc Nursing All India

B.Sc. Nursing

76,001 - 80,499

95,001 - 98,999

85,001 - 89,999

2,05,001 - 2,21,999

2,75,001 - 2,87,999

Florence Nightingale College of Nursing

B.Sc Nursing All India

B.Sc. Nursing

64,001 - 67,999

86,001 - 90,999

63,001 - 66,999

1,05,001 - 1,11,999

2,25,001 - 2,37,999

Florence Nightingale College of Nursing

B.Sc Nursing Delhi NCR

B.Sc. Nursing

1,20,001 - 1,29,999

1,70,001 - 1,84,999

1,65,001 - 1,74,999

2,50,001 - 2,67,999

NA

College of Nursing, LHMC

B.Sc Nursing Delhi NCR CW Quota

B.Sc. Nursing

2,85,001 - 3,09,999

NA

4,00,001 - 4,39,999

NA

NA

College of Nursing, RAK CON

B.Sc Nursing Delhi NCR CW Quota

B.Sc. Nursing

2,85,001 - 3,09,999

NA

7,20,001 - 7,79,999

NA

NA

Florence Nightingale College of Nursing

B.Sc Nursing Delhi NCR CW Quota

B.Sc. Nursing

-

NA

5,70,001 - 6,09,999

NA

NA

College of Nursing, Safdarjung Hospital

B.Sc Nursing IP CW Quota

B.Sc. Nursing

1,85,001 - 1,99,999

NA

4,10,001 - 4,44,999

NA

NA

College of Nursing, Dr. RML Hospital

B.Sc Nursing IP CW Quota

B.Sc. Nursing

2,60,001 - 2,79,999

NA

5,80,001 - 6,24,999

NA

NA
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 13:37 IST
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News