Missed Delhi Seat Quota for NEET UG 2026 Admission? Here's How You Can Still Apply
Candidates who have missed applying for seats under NEET counselling still have the chance to apply through Delhi Seat Quota. Check the article to know more details.
If you have missed the Delhi Quota option during NEET UG 2026 admission registration you still have a chance to apply through the unlocking process. Candidates who want to be considered for DU, IP, VMMC, RML, MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing Delhi seats need to follow the updated steps on the counselling portal and complete the selection correctly before filling choices. The latest update also makes it important to check the NEET UG revised Round 1 schedule and important notice related to PwD portal and PwBD category. For students planning their NEET UG 2026 admission carefully this update can help avoid missing important opportunity. Read the article to know more details.
NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling & Allotment Schedule
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Registration & Fee Payment Window
|
August 5 to August 12, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM)
|
Choice Filling Window
|
August 6 to August 13, 2026 (up to 11:55 PM)
|
Choice Locking Facility Active
|
August 12 (3:00 PM) to August 13, 2026 (up to 11:55 PM)
|
Seat Allotment Processing
|
August 13 to August 16, 2026
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declaration
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August 17, 2026
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Physical Reporting at Allotted Colleges
|
August 18 to August 22, 2026
How to Apply for Delhi Seats Quota in UG Counselling 2026
Candidates who did not apply for the DU/IP (VMMC/RML) / MBBS and BDS/ BSc Nursing Delhi Quota seats can apply by following the details below.
- Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in to access the NEET UG counselling portal
- Go to the registration unlocking and select unlock registration
- Open Qualification and then select Apply for Section
- Select the checkbox for the relevant DU/IP (VMMC/RML) / MBBS and BDS/ BSc Nursing Delhi Quota seats Quota
- Complete Final Submit Application after making the required changes
- Fill in the desired choices to complete the process
Delhi NEET UG MBBS Cut Off 2026 (Expected)
|
College Name
|
Allotted Quota
|
Course
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)
|
Delhi University Quota
|
MBBS
|
1,801 - 1,949
|
1,551 - 1,679
|
5,301 - 5,649
|
47,001 - 48,999
|
1,25,001 - 1,30,001
|
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital
|
IP University Quota
|
MBBS
|
1,151 - 1,249
|
3,601 - 3,849
|
3,801 - 4,099
|
32,501 - 34,499
|
1,10,001 - 1,13,999
|
ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital
|
IP University Quota
|
MBBS
|
2,401 - 2,599
|
5,101 - 5,399
|
6,501 - 6,949
|
56,001 - 59,999
|
1,32,001 - 1,37,999
|
University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS)
|
Delhi University Quota
|
MBBS
|
3,801 - 4,049
|
6,701 - 7,149
|
8,201 - 8,649
|
65,001 - 67,999
|
1,55,001 - 1,61,999
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) (Female)
|
Delhi University Quota
|
MBBS
|
5,401 - 5,749
|
14,001 - 14,799
|
13,001 - 13,699
|
75,001 - 78,499
|
1,63,001 - 1,69,999
Delhi NEET UG BDS Cut Off 2026 (Expected)
|
College Name
|
Allotted Quota
|
Course
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS)
|
Delhi University Quota
|
BDS
|
26,001 - 27,499
|
29,001 - 30,999
|
30,501 - 32,199
|
1,40,001 - 1,47,999
|
2,05,001 - 2,14,999
|
ESIC Dental College and Hospital
|
IP University Quota
|
BDS
|
43,001 - 45,999
|
57,001 - 60,999
|
59,001 - 62,999
|
1,65,001 - 1,74,999
|
2,70,001 - 2,81,999
Delhi B.Sc Nursing Cutoff 2026 (Expected)
|
College Name
|
Allotted Quota
|
Course
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
College of Nursing, LHMC
|
B.Sc Nursing All India
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
57,001 - 59,999
|
76,001 - 80,999
|
68,001 - 71,999
|
1,95,001 - 2,11,999
|
2,55,001 - 2,64,999
|
College of Nursing, Safdarjung Hospital
|
B.Sc Nursing All India
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
66,001 - 69,999
|
91,001 - 95,999
|
77,001 - 81,999
|
2,10,001 - 2,25,999
|
2,75,001 - 2,85,999
|
College of Nursing, Dr. RML Hospital
|
B.Sc Nursing All India
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
66,501 - 70,499
|
88,001 - 91,999
|
75,001 - 79,999
|
1,90,001 - 2,04,999
|
2,55,001 - 2,66,999
|
College of Nursing, RAK CON
|
B.Sc Nursing All India
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
76,001 - 80,499
|
95,001 - 98,999
|
85,001 - 89,999
|
2,05,001 - 2,21,999
|
2,75,001 - 2,87,999
|
Florence Nightingale College of Nursing
|
B.Sc Nursing All India
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
64,001 - 67,999
|
86,001 - 90,999
|
63,001 - 66,999
|
1,05,001 - 1,11,999
|
2,25,001 - 2,37,999
|
Florence Nightingale College of Nursing
|
B.Sc Nursing Delhi NCR
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
1,20,001 - 1,29,999
|
1,70,001 - 1,84,999
|
1,65,001 - 1,74,999
|
2,50,001 - 2,67,999
|
NA
|
College of Nursing, LHMC
|
B.Sc Nursing Delhi NCR CW Quota
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
2,85,001 - 3,09,999
|
NA
|
4,00,001 - 4,39,999
|
NA
|
NA
|
College of Nursing, RAK CON
|
B.Sc Nursing Delhi NCR CW Quota
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
2,85,001 - 3,09,999
|
NA
|
7,20,001 - 7,79,999
|
NA
|
NA
|
Florence Nightingale College of Nursing
|
B.Sc Nursing Delhi NCR CW Quota
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
-
|
NA
|
5,70,001 - 6,09,999
|
NA
|
NA
|
College of Nursing, Safdarjung Hospital
|
B.Sc Nursing IP CW Quota
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
1,85,001 - 1,99,999
|
NA
|
4,10,001 - 4,44,999
|
NA
|
NA
|
College of Nursing, Dr. RML Hospital
|
B.Sc Nursing IP CW Quota
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
2,60,001 - 2,79,999
|
NA
|
5,80,001 - 6,24,999
|
NA
|
NA
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