MP NEET Rank List 2026 Out Today; Check State Merit List, Rank Details

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will announce the MP NEET Rank List 2026 today i.e August 14, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in to check their rank after the link gets activated. The list is important for candidates seeking admission through 85% state quota counselling in Madhya Pradesh. Only those candidates whose name appears in the rank list will be eligible to participate in the further round of NEET Counselling process i.e choice filling and will be able to secure admission in MBBS or BDS institute. Read the article to know more details.

Download MP NEET Rank List 2026 PDF

Candidates can download the MP NEET Rank List 2026 PDF to check their state merit rank, and confirm their eligibility for the 85 percent state quota counselling. The merit list is available for the official DME Madhya Pradesh counseling process and contains the details of candidates who have been shortlisted for the next counselling round. For making it easy for you we have shared the direct link to download the rank list below.