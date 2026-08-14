MP NEET Rank List 2026 Out Today; Check State Merit List, Rank Details
Madhya Pradesh NEET Rank List will be released today at dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can now visit the official website and check their rank.
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will announce the MP NEET Rank List 2026 today i.e August 14, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in to check their rank after the link gets activated. The list is important for candidates seeking admission through 85% state quota counselling in Madhya Pradesh. Only those candidates whose name appears in the rank list will be eligible to participate in the further round of NEET Counselling process i.e choice filling and will be able to secure admission in MBBS or BDS institute. Read the article to know more details.
Download MP NEET Rank List 2026 PDF
Candidates can download the MP NEET Rank List 2026 PDF to check their state merit rank, and confirm their eligibility for the 85 percent state quota counselling. The merit list is available for the official DME Madhya Pradesh counseling process and contains the details of candidates who have been shortlisted for the next counselling round. For making it easy for you we have shared the direct link to download the rank list below.
Direct Link to Download MP NEET Rank List 2026 PDF (Active Soon)
Information Printed on MP NEET Rank List 2026
Candidates can check the following details printed on their MP NEET Rank List. They are advised to check every detail mentioned on their rank list. In case of any discrepancy, contact the exam conducting authority and get it corrected to avoid issues in the future admission process.
- NEET AIR
- MP State Merit Rank
- NEET Roll Number
- Name of Candidate
- DOB
- Counselling Application Number
- Gender Details
- Category details (if any)
What Next After the MP NEET Rank List is Released?
- Choice Filling: Select preferred college and course on the counselling portal
- Choice Locking: Review and lock the choices before the last date
- Seat Allotment: Seats are allotted based on merit rank, NEET AIR, category, preferences and seat availability
- Allotment Letter: Download the provisional seat allotment letter and take print out for future use
- Document verification: Report to the allotted college and get all your important documents verified
- Admission: Pay the admission fee for the allotted institute and complete all the formalities
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In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.