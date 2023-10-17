Nagaland Board Exam 2023 Class 8, 9 Phase II Exam Datesheet Out, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Nagaland Board class 8 and 9 phase 2 exam datesheet is now available on the official website. Students appearing for the class 8 and 9 exams can check the datesheet through the link given here.

Updated: Oct 17, 2023 13:49 IST
Nagaland Board Exam 2024: Nagaland Board of School Education has released the Nagaland Board phase 2 class 8 and 9 final exam datesheet 2023. The phase 2 exams for the class 8 and 9 students will be conducted from November 30, 2023. Candidates appearing for the Nagaland board phase 2 exams can check the complete schedule here. 

Nagaland board is conducting the phase 2 exams in the morning shift for the class 8 and 9 students from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The exams will continue until December 8, 2023. Students appearing for the Nagaland board phase 2 class 8 and 9 exams can visit the official website to check the results. 

Candidates appearing for the Nagaland board class 8 and 9 phase 2 exams can visit the official website - nbsenl.edu.in to check the datesheet. Candidates can also check the Nagaland board phase 2 exams timetable through the link given here. 

Nagaland Board Phase 2 Datesheet Class 8 - Click Here

Nagaland Board Phase 2 Datesheet Class 9 -  Click Here

Steps to Download the Nagaland Board Phase 2 Exam Timetable

Nagaland board class 8 and 9 phase 2 exam timetable is available on the official website of the board. The schedule includes the date and time along with the subject. Students can follow the steps given here to check the timetable.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Nagaland board

Step 2: Click on the Nagaland board phase 2 class 8, 9 exam datesheet

Step 3: The datesheet will be displayed

Step 4: Download the schedule for further reference

