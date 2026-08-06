NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Window Opens Today at mcc.nic.in, Lock Choices by August 13

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee will open the MCC Counselling choice filling process for Round 1 today, August 6, 2026. Candidates registering for the MCC NEET UG counselling must also enter the choices for the first round of counselling online through the link.

The choice filling process provides students with the opportunity to select the course and college of their choice for the first round of seat allotment. A detailed video regarding the registration and choice filling process is also available on the official website of MCC to assist students through the process. Students are advised to check the video tutorial to understand the process and submit the applications accordingly.

The seat matrix for NEET UG Counselling 2026 will be available on the official website shortly. The NEET UG Round 1 seat matrix works as a guide for students to know the availability of seats for the first round of counselling. Candidates can submit their choices based on the number of seats available in their dream colleges. Allotment will be done as per their individual NEET Rank, merit, category and the number of seats available in each category.