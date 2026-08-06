NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Window Opens Today at mcc.nic.in, Lock Choices by August 13
NEET UG Counselling 2026 choice-filling window for the first round opens today. Registered candidates must enter their choice of course and college for allotment at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee will open the MCC Counselling choice filling process for Round 1 today, August 6, 2026. Candidates registering for the MCC NEET UG counselling must also enter the choices for the first round of counselling online through the link.
The choice filling process provides students with the opportunity to select the course and college of their choice for the first round of seat allotment. A detailed video regarding the registration and choice filling process is also available on the official website of MCC to assist students through the process. Students are advised to check the video tutorial to understand the process and submit the applications accordingly.
The seat matrix for NEET UG Counselling 2026 will be available on the official website shortly. The NEET UG Round 1 seat matrix works as a guide for students to know the availability of seats for the first round of counselling. Candidates can submit their choices based on the number of seats available in their dream colleges. Allotment will be done as per their individual NEET Rank, merit, category and the number of seats available in each category.
NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Round 1 - Click Here (Available Soon)
What is NEET UG Choice Filling?
The most important part of the counselling process is the choice filling process. In this, candidates can select the course and college of their interest for the first round of admissions. The choices must be entered in the order of preference for allotment. Allotment will be done in the order in which students have selected the colleges and courses. Students must select the choices based on their probability of secure admissions in the first round. Before selecting the choices, students must go through the NEET UG Round 1 seat matrix. The seat matrix contains the list of colleges, courses, and category-wise seats designated for allotment. After each counselling round reporting, the seat matrix is revised for the next round of allotment based on the seats filled in the previous round. Candidates can then submit their choices as per the seats remaining for admission.
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling: Steps to Follow
The choice filling window will open online soon. Once available, students can log in with their credentials to enter their choices. Registered candidates can follow the steps provided below to enter their choices for round 1 allotment.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on Registration and enter the NEET UG roll number and password
Step 3: Complete the registration and application form
Step 4: Click on the choice filling link
Step 5: Select the course and college of choice for allotment in the order of preference
Step 6: Save the choices entered
Step 7: Lock choices
Step 8: Save and click on submit
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.