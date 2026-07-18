NEET PG 2026 Application Form Date: Check Passport Photo Guidelines & Image Size Reducer Guide Here

NEET PG 2026 Application Last Date will close soon. Candidates must complete their registrations and application process on time. The students can submit their application on the official website on the active link at natboard.edu.in. before the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, concludes the registration process. The NEET PG 2026 deadline for the application is July 21, 2026. Since NBE is highly unlikely to provide an extension for the deadline. Students are advised to fill out the application form and submit as before the deadline instead of waiting for the final moment to apply.

Many students are facing technical issues while completing the NEET PG 2026 application process. The major issue come up during the document submission. Where students face error messages while uploading their passport size photo, thumb impression, signature and more. This kind of error comes when the specific instructions given are not followed strictly. For successful submission of form before the deadline, students must stick to the exact guidelines.