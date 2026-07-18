NEET PG 2026 Application Form Date: Check Passport Photo Guidelines & Image Size Reducer Guide Here
NEET PG Application Form 2026: NEET PG form last date 2026 is July 21, 2026. Many students are facing errors while uploading their documents for NEET PG 2026. Check the NBE NEET PG 2026 guidelines before the last date of NEET PG registration 2026.
NEET PG 2026 Application Last Date will close soon. Candidates must complete their registrations and application process on time. The students can submit their application on the official website on the active link at natboard.edu.in. before the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, concludes the registration process. The NEET PG 2026 deadline for the application is July 21, 2026. Since NBE is highly unlikely to provide an extension for the deadline. Students are advised to fill out the application form and submit as before the deadline instead of waiting for the final moment to apply.
Many students are facing technical issues while completing the NEET PG 2026 application process. The major issue come up during the document submission. Where students face error messages while uploading their passport size photo, thumb impression, signature and more. This kind of error comes when the specific instructions given are not followed strictly. For successful submission of form before the deadline, students must stick to the exact guidelines.
NEET PG Photo Guidelines 2026
The NBEMS has issued image guidelines for all students filling the application form. The image guidelines mention that:
- Your background must be clean and solid white.
- Your face must cover 75% of the photo space.
- Both ears must be clearly visible.
- Do not wear caps, goggles, or stethoscopes in the photo.
- The image format must only be JPG or JPEG.
- The file size must stay below 80 KB.
Image Size Reducer for NEET PG
Candidates who are filling the NEET PG 2026 application form must find an online tool to resize images for NEET PG. This will help them compress large pictures into smaller passport photos within 80 KB size. Students can upload your photo online into the tool, adjust the quality match the NBE constraints, and download the compressed JPEG.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.