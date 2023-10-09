NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Registration, Choice Filling Begin Today Allotment Result on October 14

NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee begins the NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round registration and choice-filling process today, October 9, 2023. Candidates participating in the stray vacancy round allotment can visit the official counselling website and complete the registration, choice filling, and login process. The last date for candidates to submit their registrations and complete the choice-filling process is October 11, 2023.

The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting the stray vacancy round to fill up the remaining seats for the postgraduate medical programmes offered in medical colleges across the country. Eligible candidates who have cleared the NEET PG entrance exams and are yet to be allotted a seat in the counselling round can visit the website and complete the registration and application process.

NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round registration window will be available on the official counselling portal - mcc.nic.in. Students participating in the counselling round can also complete the registration and choice-filling process through the direct link given below.

NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Registration - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Schedule

Particulars Dates Fresh registration/payment October 9 to 11, 2023 Choice filling & choice

locking October 19 to 11, 2023 Processing of seat

allotment October 12 to 13, 2023 Publication of

result October 14, 2023 Reporting at allotted

college October 15 to 20, 2023

Steps to Register for NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round

The NEET PG stray vacancy round is the final counselling round for admissions to postgraduate medical programmes. The remaining seats available in the medical colleges across the country will be filled in the stray vacancy round. Follow the steps provided here to complete the registration and choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the new registration link and enter the required details

Step 3: Complete the registration process and fill out the choices for allotment

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference for the allotment process

Step 5: Submit the NEET PG counselling fee and click on the final submission link

