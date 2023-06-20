NEET PG Counselling 2023 to start soon, NMC releases important notice regarding PG medical qualification and Speciality seats

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notification regarding the availability of recognized and permitted PG speciality seats for the seat matrix for the academic session of 2023. According to the NMC, a total of 2,828 applications for recognition or renewal of PG medical qualifications were received from medical colleges and institutes in 2022. MCC is also expected to announce the NEET PG counselling schedule soon on the official website: mcc.nic.in. The counselling is conducted in a total of four rounds that include: Round 1, Round 2, mop-up, and stray vacancy round.

NMC Issued Notice Regarding NEET PG Speciality Seats

It has been stated in the notice pdf by NMC that, "Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has received 2828 applications from medical colleges/institutes for recognition/renewal of recognition of PG medical qualifications during the year 2022. So far, the Board has taken decision on 1870 applications; and decision on the remaining applications is under process."

It has also been stated: "As the counselling process on the basis of NEET PG 2023 is going to start soon, therefore, the existing recognised/permitted PG Board Speciality seats available with the medical colleges/institutes will be considered for admission for Academic Session 2023 and seat matrix will be prepared accordingly. Colleges may reduce the number of seats in special circumstances."

NEET PG Counselling 2023

The counselling of NEET PG is held for admission to the following quotas: 50% All India Quota seats, 50% State Quota seats, Armed Forces Medical Services, Deemed Universities, Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU), and ESIC colleges. To participate in the counselling for NEET PG 2023 a candidate must secure more than or equal to the qualifying cutoffs. NEET PG scores are valid for admission to 26,699 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,886 Master of Surgery (MS), and 922 PG Diploma seats.

