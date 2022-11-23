NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment Result Delayed by 10 Days, Register for Super-Specialty Courses at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice stating National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) seat allotment 2022 result for round 1 will be delayed by 10 days. The decision has been taken to enable the parties to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court for clarification.

However, the NEET SS counselling registration 2022 for round 1 has started in online mode. Candidates can complete NEET SS counselling registration 2022 at mcc.nic.in. They will be able to register for NEET Super-Specialty counselling 2022 till 28th November.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1

Event Dates Last date for NEET SS Counselling Registration for Round 1 28th November 2022 (12 PM) NEET SS Counselling Registration Payment facility 28th November 2022 (3 PM) NEET SS Counselling Choice filling 25th to 28th November 2022 (11:55 PM) NEET SS Counselling Choice Locking 28th November 2022 (11:55 PM)

NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 1 Delayed

As per the announced date earlier, the NEET SS seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 were scheduled to be released on 1st December 2022 in online mode. Candidates had to report to their allotted institutes by 7th December 2022. However, the NEET SS seat allotment result are currently on hold while the registrations for counselling has been started as per schedule.

As per the official notice released, it has been stated - “In order to enable the parties to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court, 10 days time is granted. Till such time, if the Central Authorities want to go ahead with the counselling as scheduled by them to have the registration of candidates, they can go ahead with the same provided no final allotment orders be given to any candidates encroaching upon the 50% of seats reserved for in service candidates in Super Specialty courses available in the Government Medical Colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2022-23 as per G.O Ms. No. 462 issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu."

