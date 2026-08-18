NEET SS 2025: NBEMS Clarifies No Stipend Recovery for Round 2 Upgraded Candidates

The latest NBEMS notice has brought major relief for doctors taking part in NEET SS 2025 counselling. Many candidates joined colleges after round 1 and started their clinical duties without delay. Later some of them got better seats in round 2 and moved to new colleges. NBEMS has now stopped this practice and said that stipend cannot be covered from upgraded candidates.

NBEMS says Stipend Belongs to Working Candidates

NBEMS has made it very clear that no medical college can ask candidates to return stipend during NEET SS 2025 counselling. The board said that these doctors were doing real clinical work in hospitals during this period. They were treating patients and handling important duties. Because of that the stipend is their rightful payment. It is not a temporary amount and it is not an advance that can be adjusted later. This means colleges cannot make any recovery or deduction just because a candidate got a better seat in round 2. The notice protects doctors who serve hospitals honestly and ensures that their work is respected during NEET SS 2025 counselling.