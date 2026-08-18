NEET SS 2025: NBEMS Clarifies No Stipend Recovery for Round 2 Upgraded Candidates
NBEMS has told medical colleges not to recover stipend from upgraded candidates in NEET SS 2025 counseling and to relieve them quickly for joining round 2. Read the article to know more details.
The latest NBEMS notice has brought major relief for doctors taking part in NEET SS 2025 counselling. Many candidates joined colleges after round 1 and started their clinical duties without delay. Later some of them got better seats in round 2 and moved to new colleges. NBEMS has now stopped this practice and said that stipend cannot be covered from upgraded candidates.
NBEMS says Stipend Belongs to Working Candidates
NBEMS has made it very clear that no medical college can ask candidates to return stipend during NEET SS 2025 counselling. The board said that these doctors were doing real clinical work in hospitals during this period. They were treating patients and handling important duties. Because of that the stipend is their rightful payment. It is not a temporary amount and it is not an advance that can be adjusted later. This means colleges cannot make any recovery or deduction just because a candidate got a better seat in round 2. The notice protects doctors who serve hospitals honestly and ensures that their work is respected during NEET SS 2025 counselling.
Upgraded Candidates must be Relieved Quickly for Round 2 Joining
The notice also focuses on the joining process after 2 of NEET SS 2025 counselling. Candidates who have got upgraded seats must report to their new colleges before the deadline. NBEMS has told old institutes to relieve such candidates on priority so that the process can move smoothly. Students have also been asked to complete all joining formalities quickly. The board noted that counselling was delayed because of several court cases that reached the supreme court. During this delay many doctors continued to work in hospitals for several days and provided valuable healthcare services. Later the supreme court directed the Tamil Nadu government to return unfilled seats to the central pool. After that the medical counselling committee included these vacant seats in round 2 of NEET SS 2025 counselling. This led to many seat changes and several candidates were upgraded to new colleges.The new notice ensures that these doctors are not unfairly asked to refund their stipend.
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