NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Fast-Track Court Proceedings Delayed Due to CBI Lawyers' No-Show

The first hearing for the NEET paper leak case in the new fast-track court was postponed on Monday because the CBI lawyer didn't show up. The judge, Anu Grover Baliga, who is in charge of this special court, recorded the absence. Since the lawyer for the accused also have to leave for another court hearing, the judge delayed the session until August 3 and ordered that a government prosecutor must attend the next hearing.

The lawyer for the people accused also asked to move the hearing because he had to be at another court and couldn't wait any longer. The judge agreed and moved the hearing to August 3. The court also told the legal department to make sure a government lawyer is there for the next session. The issue originated from irregularities during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, NEET UG, held on May 3. Spurred by major protests, the National Testing Agency, NTA cleared the exam on May 12, following which a re-examination took place on June 21.