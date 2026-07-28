NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Fast-Track Court Proceedings Delayed Due to CBI Lawyers' No-Show
NEET 2026 Paper Leak: The first meeting of the special fast-track court for the NEET 2026 paper leak case finished on Monday without any real progress.
The first hearing for the NEET paper leak case in the new fast-track court was postponed on Monday because the CBI lawyer didn't show up. The judge, Anu Grover Baliga, who is in charge of this special court, recorded the absence. Since the lawyer for the accused also have to leave for another court hearing, the judge delayed the session until August 3 and ordered that a government prosecutor must attend the next hearing.
The lawyer for the people accused also asked to move the hearing because he had to be at another court and couldn't wait any longer. The judge agreed and moved the hearing to August 3. The court also told the legal department to make sure a government lawyer is there for the next session. The issue originated from irregularities during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, NEET UG, held on May 3. Spurred by major protests, the National Testing Agency, NTA cleared the exam on May 12, following which a re-examination took place on June 21.
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to set up dedicated fast-track courts for speeding up trials in paper leaks, the Delhi high court designated a specialised court. This new fast-track court, operating under the Public Examinations Prevention of Unfair Means Act, 2024, officially started its operations on Saturday to handle these related criminal cases.
Previously handled by Special Judge Ajay Gupta, the NEET paper leak case saw important developments on Friday when judicial custody for all 13 accused individuals was extended until August 6. Furthermore, the court rejected the bail to paediatrician Dr. Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, observing that the initial findings suggested he functioned as an active conspirator within an organised paper leak.
What are Fast Track Courts?
Fast Track Courts, FTCs, are special courts established for the speedy disposal of serious, long-pending, important cases to reduce judicial delays and improve access to justice. FTCs operate with relaxed procedures and regular hearings to resolve assigned cases within strict deadlines. Functioning within the existing judicial higher power at the Sessions Court level, they are created by High Court notifications and staffed by contractual or ad-hoc judges. Their establishment is a joint Union-State responsibility, where the Centre provides policy and financial backing, and states set up the courts in consultation with High Courts.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.