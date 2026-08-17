NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling, Locking Last Date, Apply at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG round 1 choice filling, locking window closes today. The window will close at 6 PM. Candidates must make sure they enter the choices for the first round of allotment and confirm the same within the given deadline at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the window for candidates to complete the choice filling and choice locking process today, August 17, 2026, for Round 1 of NEET UG counselling. Candidates applying for NEET UG Round 1 counselling can visit the official counselling website to enter the choices for the first round seat allotment.
According to the revised schedule, choice filling will be available until August 17, 2026, 6 PM, and the window for locking the choices will open at 10 AM and close at 6 PM. The choices entered will be processed, and the first allotment result will be announced on August 19, 2026. Candidates are also advised to make sure they lock their choices within the given time, or the choices entered will be locked automatically, and there will not be a second chance to rearrange the choices.
NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling - Click Here
NEET UG Round 1 Counselling: Choice Filling and Locking
The next step after NEET UG Round 1 registration is the choice filling and choice locking process. Candidates who have applied need to enter their choice of course and colleges for the first round of seat allotment. The choices are to be entered in the order of preference. Allotment will be conducted based on the order in which the choices are entered. Candidates are also advised to note that the allotment result will be based on the choices entered, availability of seats, number of applications received, average NEET UG score, candidate rank and category.
Steps to Complete NEET UG Choice Filling and Locking for Round 1
Before entering the choices, candidates are also advised to check the Round 1 seat matrix. Candidates must enter the choice of course and college as per the seat matrix, which shows the available seats under each course and category. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the MCC counselling website
Step 2: Click on UG counselling
Step 3: Click on New Registration
Step 4: Enter required credentials
Step 5: Click on the choice filling link
Step 6: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 7: Revise the order of choices if required
Step 8: Click on the choice locking link
Step 9: The choices will be confirmed for final processing and allotment.
What After the Choice Locking Window Closes?
The next step in the first round of counselling is the Processing of Seat Allotment. The choices entered will be considered for allotment. The allotment will be based on various factors. After the processing, the first round seat allotment result will be released. Candidates satisfied with their allotment can confirm the same and go ahead with the document verification and reporting process at the allotted institutes. Students must make sure they keep originals and photocopies of all relevant documents with them for the reporting and admission process.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.