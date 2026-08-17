NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling, Locking Last Date, Apply at mcc.nic.in

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NEET UG round 1 choice filling, locking window closes today. The window will close at 6 PM. Candidates must make sure they enter the choices for the first round of allotment and confirm the same within the given deadline at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the window for candidates to complete the choice filling and choice locking process today, August 17, 2026, for Round 1 of NEET UG counselling. Candidates applying for NEET UG Round 1 counselling can visit the official counselling website to enter the choices for the first round seat allotment. According to the revised schedule, choice filling will be available until August 17, 2026, 6 PM, and the window for locking the choices will open at 10 AM and close at 6 PM. The choices entered will be processed, and the first allotment result will be announced on August 19, 2026. Candidates are also advised to make sure they lock their choices within the given time, or the choices entered will be locked automatically, and there will not be a second chance to rearrange the choices.

NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling - Click Here NEET UG Round 1 Counselling: Choice Filling and Locking The next step after NEET UG Round 1 registration is the choice filling and choice locking process. Candidates who have applied need to enter their choice of course and colleges for the first round of seat allotment. The choices are to be entered in the order of preference. Allotment will be conducted based on the order in which the choices are entered. Candidates are also advised to note that the allotment result will be based on the choices entered, availability of seats, number of applications received, average NEET UG score, candidate rank and category. Steps to Complete NEET UG Choice Filling and Locking for Round 1 Before entering the choices, candidates are also advised to check the Round 1 seat matrix. Candidates must enter the choice of course and college as per the seat matrix, which shows the available seats under each course and category. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices